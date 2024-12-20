The election was over a month and a half ago, and in North Carolina the Republicans lost bigly all over the state! Including losing their supermajority in the Legislature, even after gerrynoodling the state like a fiddle.

But the race over a seat on the state Supreme Court is still dragging on, thanks to loser candidate Jefferson Griffin, who’s refusing to concede like a common Keri Lake, Matt Bevin, Eric Hovde, Donald Trump etc. etc. After multiple recounts, Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs squeaked out a win of 734 votes from more than 5.5 million ballots, to be the second Democrat on the seven-person bench.

But Griffin (and three other Republican legislative losers) do not give one flat Sun Drop that most of the voters don’t want them. They filed 307 various protests to contest their losingness, and last week the North Carolina State Board of Elections, controlled by Democrats 3-2, 5-0 told them to suck a deviled egg, and filed paperwork to remove the complaint to federal court.

Griffin had 10 days to appeal that decision to the Wake County Superior Court, but instead he Karened directly to the managers at the state Supreme Court that he aspires to join, demanding they issue a stay on letting the Elections Board certify him as bonafide loser of the election, and turn the 60,000 ballots he’s trying to throw out into a livermush sandwich with mustard. For the usual Republican made-up reasons, of course.

Wah wah, take the votes of people with voter registration records without driver’s licenses or partial Social Security numbers and burn them in the ditch! Chuck out the ballots of 267 overseas voters who have never lived in the US and whose parents were deemed North Carolina residents! Yeet the ballots of military or overseas voters who did not provide copies of photo identification with their ballots, wah wah! If you could change the rules of the election after it’s already happened and stick your fingers in your ears and la-la-la ignore arguments that the state and Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals have already thrown out, that would be ever so nice!

Republicans possibly won’t have this issue next election, at least. Their Senate and House have both crammed through an override of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that is one nasty bowl of chitlins and would strip power from the incoming Democratic Governor Josh Stein to appoint members of the Board of Elections and hand it to the Republican auditor-elect instead. It would also kneecap Stein’s right to fill vacancies on courts, among other things. It’s democracy-stealing so egregious that even the stoic Associated Press called it a “referendum on democracy in the states.” Cooper and Stein are suing about it.

If all this feels like deja-vu, yeah, the state’s Republicans have been running these power-grabby plays for a while. In 2016 they also held a quick-as-Concord-Speedway special session to strip incoming Governor Roy Cooper of powers too, like forcing his cabinet members to be subject to Senate confirmation, making elections for appellate court judgeships partisan again, and merging the state Board of Elections and state Ethics Commission into one board with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. And just like this year, back then protestors filled the galleries, and got tossed out like Busch cans from a jacked pickup.

Will the state Supreme Court dance to the spoon handles Griffin’s playing on his washboard? That would be some mighty brazen seat-pants law-changing, but they are Republicans, so who knows what they’re fixing to do. Griffin’s stomped his foot, clapped his hands and demanded that by December 23 they gift-wrap the election for him and tie it in a little bow.

We shall see!

