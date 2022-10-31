Here's some good news! Jair Bolsonaro, a fascist homophobe who loved Donald Trump and pined for the good old days of a military dictatorship running his country, will no longer be the President of Brazil. Former president, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, beat Bolsonaro in the nation's presidential election on Sunday, 50.9 to 49.1.

Lula's victory was particularly impressive given that he was in prison just three years ago on trumped-up corruption charges.

He also won despite some incredibly blatant and aggressive voter suppression. The Federal Highway Police, known to be aggressively pro-Bolsonaro, set up actual roadblocks in more liberal areas, seemingly in order to prevent people from getting to the polls, until they were ordered to stop by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the nation's chief judicial authority. Moraes threatened to fine highway police director Silvinei Vasques, who had posted a call to vote for Bolsonaro on Instagram earlier in the day, $100,000 if he didn't stop the operation.

Despite this, Monaes also insisted that none of the "innumerable" roadblocks had affected people's ability to vote, only delayed it, and refused to extend voting hours.

“The damage caused to the voters was a delay during the inspections,” Moraes said. “There was no prejudice to the right to vote and, logically, there will be no postponement of the end of voting. … There is no need to overstate this issue. There were no cases where voters went home.”

Meanwhile, right wing message boards and social apps like Telegram are filled with baseless claims that the election was obviously stolen from Bolsonaro.



Isn't our Space Force watching this election? I thought I heard someone say that they were because they will be able to prove something.

Naturally, Steve Bannon is imploring Bolsonaro to refuse to concede. The Trump of the Tropics himself has been a major perpetuator of election fraud nonsense and supported Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.



Lula has promised to return the country to normalcy -- to bring back the same infrastructure and public works programs that created an economic boom that helped lift millions out of poverty during his previous administration; push for fair global trade instead of trade deals that "condemn our country to be an eternal exporter of raw materials"; raise the minimum wage; and to stop the rampant deforestation of the Amazon that has been going on during Bolsonaro's tenure. This is pretty important to people everywhere who are interested in keeping our planet around. Hell, one less fascist ruler in the world is great for people everywhere.

As of this morning, Bolsonaro still has not conceded.

