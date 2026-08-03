Wonkette

Wonkette

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Wokey McWokeface's avatar
Wokey McWokeface
1h

Ask not how much donkey butt your country sucks. Ask how much donkey butt you can suck for your country.

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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
1h

This dude is mentally ill. Deeply.

So is Cheryl Hines, though I'd say she's worse.

***

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s staff cut off a USA Today interview question about the grossest food he has ever eaten, moments after he admitted eating "stuff I find on the street."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the admission Wednesday in an exclusive video interview with USA Today's Francesca Chambers.

The interview was conducted in connection with the launch of his new Real Food Show, a White House-backed cooking series promoting affordable, healthy meals.

"…I will literally eat anything… I don't have a gag reflex," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Chambers. "When I travel, I'll eat, you know, even stuff I find on the street, you know, street vendors, cooking."

Chambers pressed him on whether he had eaten anything that had left others stunned.

"Like, is there stuff that you've eaten that people are like, wow. You ate that," Chambers asked.

"You mean, like, something gross? Or?" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replied.

"Yes. Maybe gross for others. Yeah. Not for you," Chambers said.

"I'm getting a signal not to answer that question," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, shutting down the line of questioning.

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