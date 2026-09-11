Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

Folks make sure you have your voting plans together in this unreconstructed state-based regime of terror! (And everywhere in fact).

If voting weren't powerful Republicans wouldn't work so hard to prevent you from doing it! And they know they need the votes, that's why America's Pilonidal Cyst is dangling vaporware of $5,000 to bribe Americans.

Check your registration, check it often.

Vote as early as possible IN PERSON. If you must vote by mail/absentee, use Official Dropboxes Only. DO NOT RELY ON THE USPS.

Mount up!

And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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The Brad's avatar
The Brad
4h

Pretty sure i coined this years ago:

Missouri Loves Company

Should be on the license plates.

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