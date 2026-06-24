Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
5hEdited

Every centrist dem seems to have lost their minds.

"Why are people voting for people that say they are for making lives better and not us, who hobnob with wealthy elites and are looking for comfy positions where we don't do anything/higher office."

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Thalia Is Not Amused's avatar
Thalia Is Not Amused
5h

It's so heartening to see more and more people embracing the Democratic Socialist party. Like most of us here, I've always considered myself a Democrat, progressive, liberal, the works. But the past decade has shown us that the Democratic party as we knew it has slipped into a controlled opposition party at best. They've failed us, the people of this country, and we're not going to blindly follow along anymore. Good on us!

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