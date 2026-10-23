Wonkette

Wonkette

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3hEdited

It's *such* a bogus argument - if her father (who is dead, BTW) lied about her age on his paperwork, they'd have a hell of a time proving it considering, again, that he's dead.

But hey, yesterday Todd Blanche said the 60-day DOJ guideline only applies if the "purpose" of a raid on a political opponent is about the politics. And Todd Blanche wouldn't *lie* to us would he?

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Bobathonic's avatar
Bobathonic
3h

They also arrested Louise Lucas, for gerrymander and third degree uppity.

https://bluevirginia.us/2026/10/breaking-powerful-va-state-sen-louise-lucas-in-federal-custody-in-connection-with-a-bribery-and-racketeering-scheme-according-to-the-trump-doj/

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