The Canadian prime minister’s surname happens to be shorthand for sketchy carnival workers, so maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise Mark Carney seems willing to invite pretty much anyone — even ideological opponents — into the Liberal Party’s big tent if it means the ringmaster gets that much closer to a precious majority government. Even if the stakes holding the tent to the ground keep getting pulled up and moved to the right.

I’m writing this on Saturday as they’re holding a big weekend conference in Montreal, so who knows how many more might’ve been announced by the time you read this, but last count he was just one seat shy from the 172 needed of the 343 total after long-serving Tory member of Parliament Marilyn Gladu crossed the proverbial floor, making her the fifth MP in as many months to jump ship.

Carney is said not to suffer fools gladly and yet he’s graciously welcomed Gladu despite the baggage she brings to Canada’s so-called natural ruling party, whose greatest hits include being against abortion, vaccinations, and the decisions to legalize cannabis and ban conversion therapy while also being a big honking supporter of the Freedom Convoy clusterfuck in Ottawa four years ago. Which is bound to cause a few caustic caucus meetings.

Let those truckers roll from 10 am to 4 pm!

Or the time she opposed hate crime laws being expanded to include gender identity:

“There are many people in this country who do not believe that a transgendered lifestyle is God’s plan or that it is medically beneficial, so if we pass this legislation, would that then affect their ability to tell their children not to speak about these ideas in a public place?”

The PM seemed defensive when pressed on the latest defection, especially as his party will gain a majority anyway if victorious in at least one of three by-elections tomorrow as expected.

“We’ve run on a clear platform, clear values, defending the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, defending the right of women to choose, defending same sex marriage, anti conversion therapy — to save you asking that question — and people who are joining the Liberal Party at this critical time and supporting us [...] recognize those clear policy positions, those values,” Carney told visibly amused reporters on Thursday. “You don’t need a government of just lawyers, you want to have that diversity of perspective.”

Gladu made apologies for the anti-vax garbage, and the hope is she’s been brought her senses by recent events and/or found the proper meds like a common Marjorie Taylor Greene. The choice to break ranks came shortly after the Toronto Star broke the news (archive link) that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre sent emails to everyone in his shadow cabinet (the opposition members in charge of telling federal department leaders they suck) asking them to essentially justify their jobs. They were asked to provide examples of their best recent social media posts and links to any media interviews promoting “common sense conservatism,” and also whether they were still interested in keeping the gig. Which is one hell of a boss move to make given that — unlike him — all of them actually won their seats in the last election. Also being in the shadow cabinet doesn’t pay any better, as cool as it may sound.

Elizabeth May, the head Greenie and sole sitting member of the House of Commons, has the chance to do the funniest thing ever, although it’s unlikely now that Carney’s put the climate crisis on a back burner with the more immediate threat being the mad king of Mar-a-Lago. It’s hard to imagine any Bloc Québécois are thinking about it either as their whole raison d’être is to rip the country apart but all bets are off in the dumbest timeline ever.

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Gladu, a chemical engineer by trade, represents the very industrial district of Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong in the southwest corner of Ontario, which she handily won last year with 53 percent of the vote. The place is a bit like Ohio in the sense it’s known for being flat and a weird bellwether reputation for choosing the winners of federal elections.

The Buckeye State’s unbroken streak ended with President Biden and Sarnia’s five years earlier when Justin was coronated. Changing teams could be a way to fix a glitch in the Matrix! Never mind that many people voted for the Liberals specifically so that people like Marilyn Gladu wouldn’t ever be in a position of power.

[CBC / Toronto Star]

Loonies for Wonkette