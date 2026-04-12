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Cincinnatus
3h

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost took on President Donald Trump’s wild claim that Iran doesn’t “seem to realize they have no cards.”

“They’re literally holding a strait,” cracked Jost.

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Sister Artemis
2hEdited

OT (but isn't the sunday thread All Topics?):

This is in response to the latest "you can't fire me, I QUIT!" bullshit of Trump "blockading" the Strait of Hormuz.

𝑁𝑖𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑒 𝑇𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖 ‪@𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖.𝑏𝑠𝑘𝑦.𝑠𝑜𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙‬

ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 4 𝑑𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑠. ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑡𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑖𝑒𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚 𝑢𝑝 ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑠𝑒. ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑜𝑎𝑟𝑑. ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑜𝑜𝑚 𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑒 ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒. ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑑𝑟𝑎𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑝𝑜𝑜𝑝. 𝑖𝑡’𝑠 𝑎 𝑔𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑓𝑓𝑒. 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ ℎ𝑒’𝑠 𝑤𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑑 𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑝ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑡. 𝑖𝑡’𝑠 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑤𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑔.

https://bsky.app/profile/nicsigni.bsky.social/post/3mjcn7uqooc2x

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