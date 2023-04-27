We need to consult science on this, but it's possible there is not a more classless lifeform that exists on the planet than Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman from the pig hinterlands of north Georgia. There is no goodness or grace in this woman. There is nothing God or man could look upon and say she's ever done good for the least of these, and there is no reason to believe God will ever look upon her and say, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

There's been evidence that the Republican Party is getting sick of her grandstanding, fame-chasing shit for a bit now, particularly after her own Republican committee chair had to punish her publicly for yelling that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was a "liar" during a hearing. It's like she didn't have parents or anybody who ever taught her how to act in public. She didn't get in trouble during that hearing for making fact-free allegations, based on nothing but the hallucinations of the squirrels that live in her brain, that Eric Swalwell had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy. She didn't technically phrase that in such a way that it violated House decorum, you see.

And obviously she hasn't offended her colleagues so much that they'll actually do anything substantive about it. Fellow classless trash Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed that "I will never leave that woman," and so far, that's a vow he's actually kept.

Here is Greene in Congress yesterday telling Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, that she is not a REAL parent, because she is not a biological parent and only married into it. Apparently that doesn't count.

“Greene: People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist.. not a mother” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1682544364

Weingarten said she had become a mother by marriage and that her wife was there with her that day. Immediately a smirk came over Marjorie Taylor Greene's lips, because she's a bully and an unevolved homophobic prick. And Greene said, "People like you need to admit that you're just a political activist. Not a teacher, not a mother, and not a medical doctor."

It's the same glee that led Greene to cruelly attack and misgender the transgender child of a fellow member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Marie Newman. She's also attacked non-biological parents before.

This time it happened in a hearing about COVID school closures, as if it even matters, as nothing of value happens when Marjorie Taylor Greene opens her mouth and starts spewing.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, California, spoke up to defend the witness against Greene's vile words, as did Dr. Raul Ruiz of California, who asked for Greene's words to be taken out of the record, "for the sake of all parents who have adopted a child and love them dearly and see them as their own."

This time it didn't technically violate the House rules either, but whatever.

HuffPost has more on how vile Greene really was during that hearing, even attacking Weingarten for helping get supplies to teachers in Ukraine. (Something tells us if she had helped Russian teachers, Greene wouldn't be bellyaching.)

But she's vile in every hearing, and every public appearance. She's currently literally making up shit about the Biden family participating in sex trafficking. And look, we are dealing with Ms. Jewish Space Lasers herself, so some of this could be because she's literally too fucking stupid to serve in Congress.

But she's always this vile. Just a nasty, cruel, bigoted piece of shit. She's a bad person.

"Ye will know them by their fruits," it says in the Gospels.

Yeah, we see her fruits. They are fully rotten.

