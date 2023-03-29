It goes without saying that in the days and hours since the devastating mass shooting in Nashville, Republican hate muppet Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been acting like vile fucking trash. Greene and Tucker Carlson and so many other conservatives are walking over children's dead bodies right now to seize the opportunity to inject vicious anti-LGBTQ+ hatred into the discourse, specifically hatred against trans people.

Because as we all know, the 98 percent of mass shooters who are cisgender dudes -- a large percentage of them specifically white supremacist cisgender dudes -- are just lone wolves, whereas one transgender shooter is indicative of an entire movement trying to take down all Christians and probably the baby Jesus himself.

It is just logical.

Before we knew hardly any details about what really happened in Nashville, Greene was on Twitter blaming the murders on gender-affirming medical treatments and mental health drugs. In the time since, she's been sitting in Congress blaming school closures for more kids identifying as transgender, calling that "devastating." But Greene fucked around and found out and managed to get her official government Twitter account temporarily suspended yesterday.

Yes, even on Elon Musk's shittyass Twitter, it turns out there are still occasionally consequences.

Greene tweeted a graphic about an alleged "Trans Day of Vengeance" allegedly scheduled for this weekend in DC. Greene, a verifiable fucking idiot, tweeted that it was "organized by Antifa." As all non-stupid Americans know, "Antifa" is not an "organization" that "organizes" things. It is mostly a scary boogie word stupid right-wing white people say to make each other shit their pants and cry a lot. We guess it is their fetish.

"My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter," she tweeted.

Stupid, stupid, stupid human.

It's not entirely clear what this alleged "Trans Day of Vengeance" even is. It's certainly not a widespread thing being pushed by mainstream orgs. CBS News published parts of statements from the groups putting it together, which disavow violence, clarify what they mean by "vengeance," and say they are "horrified" and "outraged" by the Nashville shooting. Meanwhile, Newsweek notes that the main group that's been pushing it has 404 entire Twitter followers and a currently locked account.

Our own googling of it has turned up results from right-wing idiots and obscure possibly entirely fake foreign news sources. (In other words, the things we imagine MTG probably reads when she is "doing her own research.")

Regardless, this is definitely an event that's sweeping the nation's capital.

What happened with Greene's Twitter account, according to Ella Irwin, one of the few employees at Twitter head of Trust and Safety for Twitter, was that the company assessed that "'vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest," so Twitter got rid of more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic, including those from Greene. Forbes says Greene "repeatedly" posted it, and a gander at her timeline would seem to confirm that. This could account for the discrepancy between Greene saying she caught a suspension, while Twitter says it didn't take action against people merely for posting the graphic.

Newsweek quotes some of the complaining she was doing in real time, while her tweets were being deleted:

"After 3000 RTs of this tweet, my account was suspended AGAIN. Why is Twitter whitewashing the 'Trans Day of Vengeance', [Elon Musk]?" Greene tweeted. "A day after a mass murder of children by a trans shooter? The people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!"

Stupid, stupid, stupid human.

Whatever happened, it doesn't seem that Twitter's sweeps to get rid of the graphic were personally targeted at Greene, no matter how much she thinks she's a martyr.

But regardless, she is now whining and bellyaching that Twitter is "whitewashing" the "Trans Day of Vengeance," which she believes is a totally real and large event organized by "Antifa," which she again believes is a real entity.

“The right wing is desperately trying to use yesterday's mass shooting to vilify trans people, who are already under constant assault. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't the only one doing it, but she's one of the loudest and stupidest.” — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️) 1680032287

Did we say stupid, stupid, stupid human yet?

She is still going today, saying that she's being persecuted for "warning about Antifa's Trans Day of Vengeance," which will totally happen in front of the Supreme Court. The "global brands" and the "left" are whitewashing the event, she says, and that's why she was "termporarily" suspended.

Are the global brands whitewashing the event with Jewish space lasers, congresswoman? We are just curious.

Unsurprisingly, she's also tweeting a clip today from Tucker Carlson's televised Nazi transmission from last night, where he warned about all the trans people massacring Christians.

“Yesterday, my official Twitter account was termporarily suspended for warning about Antifa's Trans Day of Vengeance in front of the Supreme Court. This planned event is being whitewashed by global brands and the left. Meanwhile, there’s still no acknowledgement of the innocent…” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1680103927

So that's what's going on with that. Marjorie Taylor Greene is, as always, the real victim.

The Republican responses to this mass shooting are only going to get stupider and more vicious, we fear.

[ CBS News / Newsweek ]

