Are you disturbed by the once and future president’s batshit-insane plan to mass deport a million gazillion people? You are not alone! Live from the Dirksen Senate Office Building at 10 a.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, is holding a hearing titled “How Mass Deportations Will Separate American Families, Harm Our Armed Forces, and Devastate Our Economy.”

Way to put all of the spoilers right there in the title, DD.

ICYMI, the future president has a dream: to use the military to deport every single undocumented immigrant, about 11-18 million people, funded by those big-brain tariffs he wants to make American companies pay, and have undocumented people who can’t be deported right away be concentrated in camps. He’d also like to end birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment, and his pocket ghoul Stephen Miller is salivating at the possibility of deporting legal immigrants, too. And if sanctuary cities don’t want to cooperate, incoming “border czar” Tom Homan would like to arrest all of their mayors.

Cruel, illegal, economy-wrecking from multiple angles, impractical, full of potential to set off some kind of civil war, it is all these things, plus probably some more that we haven’t even thought of yet. So please join us while Dick Durbin tries to help spell out for everybody what a shitshow this could be.

Guests will include Randy Manner, retired Army Major General; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council; Foday Turay, Assistant District Attorney at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office; Art Arthur, resident fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies; and Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered in Harford County, Maryland, allegedly by Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a Salvadoran man who authorities say was in the country illegally.

