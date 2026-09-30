Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

Harry, not just a cute kitty but a very handsome one too. It’s the tuxedo.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-349603591?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
4h

I got my flu and covid vax on Monday. Now I have covid arm, that's what they call it; a delayed reaction, it just means my antibodies are super excited, it is normal but annoying. I had it happen once before. It causes a red rash that is a little itchy and warm and a bit tender over the whole area where I got the shot. It starts 2-3 days after you get the vax.

Next time I need to switch to getting the vax in my right arm.

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