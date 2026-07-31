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jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
29m

"It’s not especially easy to navigate bureaucracy while also being very, very sick". Fuck, it's not easy even if you are perfectly well, and have an advanced degree.

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
23mEdited

Trump was promising you'd have the greatest healthcare and it would cost way less. His healthcare plan is going to be rolled out in two weeks. Of course, what you get is not that. It is the opposite of that. We need single payer. But even if you did not have that, there are dozens of things you could do, through legislation or rule changes, to actually improve health outcomes and reduce costs for patients. Republicans are doing none of those things, because they hate spending money on lower-income people, and because of the general rule they have: if I'm not personally hurting, there's no problem.

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