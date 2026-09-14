Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Schwartz's avatar
Larry Schwartz
5h

Mike was an "A" student at the Betsy DeVos School of Smirking.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Douglas Milliken's avatar
Douglas Milliken
5h

Slimy little bastard having a dandy time making us all pay for him getting pantsed and called "Tiny Johnson" in school.

Reply
Share
1 reply
626 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture