At least he’ll have booze and his Gucci blanket to comfort him after his inevitable defeat. (screengrab The Hills: New Beginnings)

Douchebags across the nation are having a very difficult day today, as it appears as though Spencer “Fleshbeard” Pratt is losing the mayoral primary in Los Angeles, even though all of the people they know who don’t actually live in LA totally would have voted for him.

Nithya Raman, the progressive challenger to current Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, pulled ahead over the weekend and, as of Monday, was leading Pratt by 3,100 votes as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

It’s still going to take a while to continue counting, because the state counts all mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and thus these counts can take days or even weeks, but, according to Polymarket, Pratt now has just a one percent chance of coming in second and moving on to challenge Bass in the November general. So far, ballots from only 32 percent of registered voters have been counted, but all signs and math point to there not being a real good chance Pratt will ever be retaking that second place position.

Naturally, because neither the president nor his loyal followers are capable of fully grasping how elections in California work, they are all convinced that the mere fact that the they have even continued counting votes after Pratt was ahead is all the evidence they need to know for certain that the election was “rigged.” Because gee, a whole 16 percent of voters in Los Angeles are Republicans, so it only stands to reason that he would get more than 26 percent of the vote. That is, after all, how math works.

Meghan McCain, who is now free to get her MAGA on now that her father is no longer alive to be disappointed in her, cited as evidence the fact that “people in [her] life who have never spoken about stolen elections in any capacity” are now saying that the California election was stolen from Pratt.

I mean, do you need any more evidence than that? Who are you going to believe? Vote counts or an informal survey of Meghan McCain’s nearest and dearest?

Mail-in voters in California, particularly those who wait it out until the actual day of the election, tend to lean younger and more progressive, which is why Raman is beating even Bass in the mail-in ballots. It’s also likely that a lot of these progressive voters wanted to make sure that Pratt would not actually beat Bass in the primary before casting their votes.

It is also not currently clear who the hell would have been in charge of rigging the race, since, as CNN data analyst Harry Enten pointed out on Monday, Bass and the Democratic establishment in Los Angeles actually wanted to run against Pratt, who she has a much better chance of beating than she does Raman. Calling it “the dumbest conspiracy ever,” Enten pointed out that the polls show that, in a runoff against Pratt, Bass would likely win by 18 percent, whereas she would actually lose by 4 percent against Raman.

There is certainly no love for Raman coming from the Bass camp, either.

“We look forward to winning a contest against an opponent who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops,” Bass campaign spokesperson Alex Stack said in a statement to The New York Times, “yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA.”

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“Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections! Now they’ll be working on great guy Steve Hilton,” the actual president of the United States “Truthed” on Sunday after walking out of a Meet The Press interview in which host Kristen Welker dared to ask him for “evidence” that the vote was being rigged. “Won’t have results for, possibly, TWO WEEKS, according to officials.”

Only 25 percent of Californians are registered Republicans, and “great guy” Steve Hilton currently has 25 percent of the votes that have come in, but sure, the vote is being rigged against him as well. Because, again, that is definitely how math works. Clearly, one of the bluest states in the country, a state that is continually derided for being too liberal by conservative pundits and politicians across the land, would have a really hard time not electing Republicans without “rigging” the vote.

It only makes sense!

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