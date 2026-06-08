Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
4h

OT but I am predicting that Trump won't actually go to the basketball this evening. I think he will let everyone get fucked about with security, and the transport system, and banning the outdoor watch party etc just to be a dick.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

Pratt Go Splatt!

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