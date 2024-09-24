The past few days, Donald Trump has been making an apparent rhetorical effort to dial his predatory attitude toward women up a notch, sounding in rallies and on Truth Social like he’s trying to hypnotize a victim into believing he’s not going to hurt them again.

Trump — a rapist — said last night, “You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not gonna be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected and I will be your protector.”

It was like if one of the perps from “To Catch A Predator” sat down at the kitchen table and started serenading Chris Hansen with “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel.

Trump’s punchline was that women will feel so safe with him that they’ll forget all about how he orchestrated the removal of women’s bodily autonomy, by packing stolen seats on the Supreme Court with illegitimate partisan hack judges, hand-picked specifically to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“You will no longer be thinking about abortion!” he said.

White Republican men do seem to be getting angrier and angrier and angrier that women aren’t just getting over the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, or the general Republican war on their bodies. What nerve.

As Trump was saying those things last night at his rally in Pennsylvania, Rachel Maddow was reporting on audio from car dealer douchenozzle and Ohio Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno, the guy who wants to take Sherrod Brown’s seat. Ohio’s a pretty red state at this point, but something tells us women (and decent men) in Ohio might not be keen on supporting Moreno once they hear him speak resentfully about how women are single-issue voters about abortion, and how women over 50 shouldn’t even care about it, because they can’t have babies.

MORENO: You know the Left has a lot of single-issue voters. Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women, that are like listen, abortion is it. If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I won’t vote for anybody else. OK. It’s a little crazy by the way — but — especially for women that are like past 50. I’m thinking to myself, I don’t think that’s an issue for you.

Ha ha! Charming, ain’t he?

You’ll note in the video how angry he sounds. He of course claims through his spokesperson that he was joking, but he’s seething the way all MAGA men seethe when they make “jokes.” You can imagine him typing a string of “laughing-until-crying” emojis after his comments, just so everybody knows how violently funny he’s being.

Moreno may not think women over 50 should have an opinion on abortion rights — and the MAGA voters in the room laughed with him, some of them women, because they’re all weird, gross garbage humans — but sadly for him, they do. As Maddow noted after the clip, as unhappy as it might make a pigfuck like Moreno (our words, Maddow rarely if ever says “pigfuck”), women in Ohio still get to vote about their opinions, even if they’re no longer fertile!

Of course, as always, take note of how foreign a concept it is to a selfish whiny-ass MAGA rage-brat that a person might vote in such a way that takes into account other people’s lives and experiences. Perhaps their daughters’. Perhaps their neighbors’. Perhaps the Haitian immigrant family down the street, maybe they have daughters!

Maybe they’re horrified by what happened to the little 10-year-old girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion after she was raped, or the women in Georgia and Texas who have died because they didn’t get the abortion or other reproductive healthcare they needed.

Republicans like Moreno can’t imagine voting selflessly instead of selfishly, or as an act of anything besides hate, ignorance, grievance, and stickin’ it to the libs. Certainly not patriotism.

As we said, Ohio is a red state, but Sherrod Brown has held on to his seat for a long time and he’s defied the odds before. Most of the polls lately have shown him up a few points against Moreno. A new poll has him within 2.2 percentage points of Moreno, inside the margin of error, but on the losing side. Who knows whether that’s an outlier, or if it means anything at all?

What could definitely mean something is that last year — not a presidential or a midterm year — Ohioans went to the polls and enshrined abortion rights directly in their state constitution. Indeed, abortion won by 13 points.

How many of those voters you reckon were women over 50? How many you reckon will be in six weeks on November 5? How many you reckon are still pissed?

As Steve Benen reports, Republicans are getting pretty excited about their chances to retake the Senate. Throw Sherrod Brown some money so he can work to make sure that doesn’t happen.

