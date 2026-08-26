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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7m

I feed Gimothy the Goose a mix of cracked corn and black oil sunflower seeds. I got this today from a supporter, 25 lbs of black oil sunflower seeds and there is 20 lbs of cracked corn coming tomorrow. The birbs will be eating good!

Meanwhile Harry says, who cares about bird food, LOOK AT THIS BOX!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-323303036?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
21m

The Empire State Building went pink at exactly 9:25pm for Dolly Parton.

Because of course they made it 9 to 5. That’s how you honor an icon. 🩷

https://bsky.app/profile/cwebbonline.com/post/3mtxf2edp4s2h

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