MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell definitely not trying to murder this lady. Image: MyPillow Ad screenshot

Last week, the Mike “The MyPillow Guy” Lindell was flying high. He was pretty certain he was well on his way to becoming the next governor of Minnesota and that he was successfully fending off accusations that his website had been hacked, largely because he is somewhat delusional.

Alas, at the GOP’s state convention this weekend, some time after they chose to do a moment of silence to honor not-dead killer cop Derek Chauvin, members voted Lindell off the island by the fourth ballot, choosing instead to endorse former healthcare executive Kendall Qualls. You know, because people just really love healthcare executives right now.

Xitter screenshot

Qualls also beat House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who had been expected to win the nomination. They can both still continue campaigning until the August primary, of course, but without the help of the Minnesota GOP.

In December, Lindell secured a quasi-endorsement from President Donald Trump, who claimed Lindell “deserves to be Governor of Minnesota” as a reward for all the legal troubles he got into while trying to prove that the 2020 election was stolen. You know, like having to pay $2.3 million for having defamed Dominion Voting Systems.

"That man suffered. What he did, what he went through because he knew the election was rigged. And he did it. I mean, he just did it as a citizen," Trump said. "These people went after him, they went after his company. They did that with me too, but at least I knew what I was getting into. He was just a guy that said, 'Jeez, this election was so crooked, it was so rigged.' He fought like hell."

Oh, the humanity of it all.

Never one to not stay on brand, Lindell immediately questioned the results of the election on the grounds that the voting was conducted through an (dun dun duuuuuunnnn) electronic voter system, rather than paper ballots.

“Why would they not want paper ballots?” Lindell asked. “It's a hidden agenda, and it's either some of them are a personal agenda, some of them I believe are afraid. They're afraid because you know the powers that be, or whatever's behind it.”

The state Democratic party over the weekend endorsed Amy Klobuchar, who is also expected to win the nomination in August and is running against (even more) centrist candidate Bill Gates Jr., a former pastor, and progressive community activist Kobey Layne.

In addition to losing the GOP endorsement, Lindell’s MyPillow site was hacked by a ransomware group calling itself “Play.” On Monday, the group announced that it had secured “private and personal confidential data, clients’ documents, budget, payroll, IDs, taxes, finance information and etc.” from the site. Lindell denied it, claiming he hadn’t even received a ransom demand and that, somehow, this was meant to derail his gubernatorial campaign.

“This is another hit job by outside sources because I’m running for governor,” Lindell said. “I guarantee it. We do not have any breaches in our data at all.”

Well, it turned out he was wrong about that, and according to Straight Arrow News, the group has published a “9.8-gigabyte cache of internal data from the pillow manufacturer, ranging from before 2011 to 2026, spread out over 11,456 files.” So I guess if you bought a MyPillow before you realized he was a wingnut, you might want to locks some shit down. Also, get a better pillow.

Much of the data leaked pertains to the Trumps themselves, as well as Alex Jones, because of course it would.

Via Straight Arrow News:

Straight Arrow’s initial analysis of the data found nearly 1,000 invoices sent by vendors to the company. Invoices regarding high-profile businesses and individuals include Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, as well as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric. In December 2023, for example, MyPillow paid Lara Trump $2,156.33 for advertising services. The same month, the leaked documents show, MyPillow wired $4,023.16 to Jones’ Free Speech Systems, then the parent company of his Infowars platform, for running a company promo.

Aw, and things have been going so well for Alex Jones otherwise.

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However, while things may seem a bit dim, at least one of his supporters made him a completely batshit theme song that appears to be sung by the same robot who sang the equally batshit “We Are Charlie Kirk” song.

I have to say, I do like how the lyric “My guy is here, with a pillow and a plan” would not be entirely out of place in a murder ballad. Also the way “paper ballots flying across the land” does not sound at all like a very secure election process.

Lindell says he’s going to continue on to the August primary whether the state GOP likes it or not. And hey! On the bright side, for him, even if he loses he’ll still believe he actually won.

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