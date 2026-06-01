Wonkette

Wonkette

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feralboy12's avatar
feralboy12
1h

Every time Trump repeats his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him, which he does pretty much every day, I become just a little more convinced that the 2024 election was stolen.

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Apollyon Danish's avatar
Apollyon Danish
2h

That looks like the most depressing threesome since Mike Johnson invited those two sheep back to his place.

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