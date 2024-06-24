Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Last week, we watched Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H in honor of Donald Sutherland, and, hmmmm, you all are minimum 85 years old, when’s the last time you saw it, did you remember it’s awful? Sexually humiliating the frigid bitch for fucking someone who’s not you; antisocial personality disorder masquerading as devil-may-care stick-it-to-the-Man (the Man seems to mostly be a mean mom woman, although they do have the priggish “rules” guy forcibly hospitalized in the booby hatch); the HOOBOY “ironic” racism; and then it’s more a foosball farce than anything about war? They raise the tarp on Hot Lips in the shower, with the whole camp gathered to watch, and after she comes screaming her head off to have the Army DO SOMETHING FINALLY about the intense and continuous harassment and abuse, the colonel tells her to resign, and what a cool guy and the good guys won! Ima say it now, as a Gen Xer (and we’re the worst!): We became the worst because that antisocial outlaw shit is bad actually! And fuck One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest too, I’m Team Nurse Ratched all the way. And I’m super-duper-stoked that we’re getting another backlash where “freedom” means “be a fucking asshole to everyone and also rape.” (For a plot refresher, see Wikipedia)

GAH.

Good lord, this video of Reggie Jackson talking about the racism he faced from the people of Birmingham, Alabama, and no he is not happy to be back! The Black sportstalkers sitting there laughing when he talks about he would have killed those sons of bitches and then he would have been lynched, the white sportstalkers sitting there like oh dear oh goodness and also fuuuuuuck. (Reddit)

This is a bad dentist who should be going to prison. I mean he is a persecuted patriot and Tyrant Joe Biden’s GESTAPO are oppressing his free speech (hundreds of violent threats over years). (Law and Crime)

Madiba Kennie on Chief Justice John Roberts trying to clean up Bruen with the case of the guy who really really really really should not have a gun.

Rahimi shows that a majority of the Supreme Court realized that it could apply Bruen as written, or it could not embarrass itself by having to stand by Bruen’s batshit consequences, but it could not do both.

Keep reading! (Balls and Strikes)

Nevada fake electors case dismissed for wrong venue (but can’t be refiled), surely not because Judge Scared. (NV Independent)

New York state Sen. Liz Kreuger talks to David Roberts about what went into the New York City Congestion Pricing plan — the planning, the lawsuits, the settlements, the budgets … the law — that Gov. Kathy Hochul just singlehandedly kiboshed. Nerd out, learn things! (Transcript or podcast at Volts)

Joe Biden’s DOJ and FTC go after Adobe for some shady bullshit consumer-boning. Stuck in there is the indispensable More Perfect Union’s interview with the kickass head of the FTC, Lina Khan. (More Perfect Union)

Paywalled but you can get a two week free trial: This is the local Michigan news blog that says its sources say state rep. Kornelius Friske (seriously) got arrested last week for exercising his Second Amendment rights was shooting at a stripper he’d sexually assaulted. :/ (Gongwer) And here’s crazy asshole Rep. Matt Maddock saying Friske was arrested for felony sexual assault and gunhumping because of the libs. (Gongwer)

The Missouri rich folks — nephew-and-his-“philanthropic CEO”-wife to former Sen. Kit Bond — who poisoned their LL Bean widow neighbor’s trees, so as to attain their perfect harbor view. Oh, they are in trouuuuuubleeeee. (AP)

Fine, let’s say we only care about “inflation” and “our grocery bill.” (Apparently we’re a fucking douche.) Is mass deportation GOOD for your grocery bill? What do you think? (Joe Sudbay and Yunah Oh at Combating Nativist Narratives)

Oh wow, California’s giving the Shasta Nation back 2800 acres — the largest return of Native land in California history — *and* undamming the Klamath River to rehabilitate 300 miles of salmon habitat! Nice, Newsom! (LA Times)

