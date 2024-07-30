The Kamala-mentum or whatever you want to call it is real.

Last night, the “White Dudes for Harris” held a Zoom meeting to rally support and money for Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic presidential run. According to an email from the organizers, there were over 193,000 people on the call. They raised $4.2 million, and got 150,000 email signups. Late last night, in what was surely an innocent mistake, Elon Musk’s Twitter banned their account. (It has now been reinstated.)

This came after a similar “White Women: Answer the Call” call last Thursday, which organizer Shannon Watts says raised over $11 million for the campaign (including $8.5 million in 90 minutes). That followed — with permission! — the Win With Black Women zoom call that started the whole thing off, with more than 40,000 Black women showing everybody else how to do the thing.

For a bit last night we were on the call, which featured call-ins from all kinds of celebrities and political figures. Everybody thought it was very cool when Jeff Bridges said “I qualify!” to be a “White Dude For Harris.” He explained, “I am white. I am a dude. And I love Harris!” And everybody was like YAYYYYYY, THAT GUY IS THE DUUUUUDE.

Bradley Whitford AKA Josh Lyman from “The West Wing” was there. Rep. Adam Schiff was there and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Secretary Mayor Pete Buttigieg was there. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Groban and Mark Hamill. Just lots of white dudes. (Whitford called it a “rainbow of beige.”)

But out of all the motivational speeches, it was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who really brought the business. If you’ve been wondering why people are mentioning this guy as a possible running mate for Harris, here is maybe why:

“How often in 100 days do you get to change the trajectory of the world? How often in 100 days do you get to do something that’s going to impact generations to come? And how often in the world do you make that bastard wake up afterwards and know that a Black woman kicked his ass and sent him on the road? And you know that’s something that guy’s gonna have to live with for the rest of his life.”

OK, Governor Walz, you win. We will all do whatever you say. Just sign us up.

The New York Times reports that Walz may be the one most responsible for suddenly elevating the word “weird” into the mainstream of Democratic messaging against weirdo fucking MAGA creeper groomer trash people.

(Wonkette would like to note here that we, along with people from sites like Media Matters and others, have been referring to these unfuckable incels as “weird” since before God was born. Who could have imagined that perhaps the most effective insult against these off-putting cumsocks might be to point out that they are off-putting cumsocks, the kind of “weird” that doesn’t just mean “goofy” or “marches to the beat of their own drummer,” but means you call the cops if you see them trying to lure a child into their MAGA van.)

Walz does seem to have a certain attractive, folksy, matter-of-fact, Minnesota-nice-without-the-niceness quality when he goes on TV to pit bull for Harris. This clip of Walz, tweeted by David Hogg, was one of the ones that went viral:

There was also this one, where Walz said — referring to creeper JD Vance — “My God, they went after ‘cat people,’ good luck with that! Turn on the internet and see what cat people do when you go after ‘em.” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle laughed her ass off, and Walz replied, “It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.”

The Minnesota StarTribune has a whole bunch more, should you be interested.

So that’s part of why Walz might be on Harris’s short-list for veep. The New York Times piece we linked above has more about why he might be a shrewd Midwestern-type pick, plus lots of concern-trolling from surely very smelly and weird Minnesota Republicans about why a Walz pick would show weakness or be a political liability for Harris. (Politico has one of those too this morning.)

In other veepstakes news, Politico reports that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has removed himself from consideration, citing his own reasons, one of which is that he doesn’t want North Carolina’s psycho lieutenant governor Mark Robinson to be in charge of the state every time he leaves to campaign. Boy is that fair!

As for the rest of the White Dudes For Harris call, it was cool. Here’s that Jeff Bridges clip:

“A woman president, man! How exciting!”

We’re going to beat the fuck out of these lunatics in November.

[videos via Caty Payette on Twitter / David Hogg / Heartland Signal / The Tennessee Holler]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?