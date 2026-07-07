Wonkette

Wonkette

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Delmarva Peninsula's avatar
Delmarva Peninsula
5h

"including the new child she gave birth to recently." I KNEW that was coming.

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Anzu's avatar
Anzu
5h

.... well shit. That's enough Internet for today and it's only 9AM. Hope all of you have a better day than reading this made my morning. (And get your shots.)

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