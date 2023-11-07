Discover more from Wonkette
Moms For Liberty Trying To Arrest School Librarians For Letting Kids Check Out 'Porn'. And other Wonkette stories of today!
Wonkette end of day roundup y'all.
SER brought you some tabs!
Ugh these people.
Kayleigh McEnany Hates Courtroom Sketch Of Trump, But Gutfeld And Watters Say They Got His Penis Right
And these.
Kelly Johnson Wishes Y’all Knew What A Sweet Teddy Bear Christian Extremist Lunatic Mike Johnson Really Is
They’re great.
Moms For Liberty Trying To Get School Librarians Arrested For Letting Teens Check Out 'Porn'
I mean this one is SO OUT THERE. What were the lunatic gunhumpers thinking putting this guy’s face on their cause? Oh right, asked and answered.
Supreme Court Just Might Not Let Domestic Violencers Keep Guns. Or It Might ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Poor Moonies bein’ repressed.
Moonies Offer To Pay Japanese Ex-Followers Almost Half Of What They Scammed Them Out Of
Good while it lasted!
That Time The US Army Gave Freed Slaves Some Confederate Plantations For About Five Minutes
Here’s a race to watch!
Virginia, Please Vote For the Democrat Not The Cool Stripper Against Annoying GOP Senate Candidate Tara Durant
Here’s another!
Is KY Gov Andy Beshear Our Next Democratic POTUS? Can We Just Let Him Beat Daniel Cameron First?
It’s Election Night jibber-jabbering, aqui!
And if you missed the first installment of the novel I bought you, welcome to Wonkette presents … THE SPLIT!