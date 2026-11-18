We want you to journey back with us two or three weeks, to those final days before the midterm elections. The New York Times had discovered a crime worse than Watergate, a crime worse than the Manson murders, a crime worse than emails, and it was that a Democratic Senate nominee’s campaign had been playing hardball.

Yes, the reporting said that Mary Peltola’s campaign had engaged in an effort to find everybody named Dan Sullivan in all of Alaska and convince them to run for the Senate, because her opponent the incumbent Republican is Dan Sullivan. This could prove very confusing for Alaska voters at the ballot box, as they are gaping morons, at least in the eyes of the Republican Party.

“Do we want our Senator Dan Sullivan?” asks an Alaskan at the polls. “Or do we want Dan Sullivan the salmon-fishing drag queen with a heart of gold?” “Oh, we might like the drag queen with the heart of gold who smells of fish!” This was an illegal conversation.

Throughout the process, Donald Trump, the king of fairness, asserted that the only way for such a crime against democracy to be rectified would be to give all the votes for anybody named Dan Sullivan, and also the votes for any other candidate not named Dan Sullivan, to Senator Dan Sullivan. His orgasmically panting pomeranian Todd Blanche at the Department of Justice tried with all his might to sue Alaska out of doing democracy so hard it couldn’t fight back.

As if the votes had not already been cast, as if the Peltola campaign had actually done something illegal — fuck you, New York Times — as if it would have even mattered in the end.

It did not. Mary Peltola reached 50 percent last night, an ancient mathematical number defined as “more than all Dan Sullivans combined” and she fucking won the fucking thing, fucking officially. She will be the 56th Democratic senator in the new Congress, only the ninth Alaskan senator in the history of the whole state, and the first Alaska Native. Along with Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota, Peltola will be one of two Native women in this Senate.

The AP called it. CNN called it. VoteHub noted that it had called the race four days ago, because geez.

But sure, let’s make sure she wins by almost five points before we say anything, in case any dumbass Alaskan voters were so confused by the proliferation of Dans Sullivan that they had a panic attack in the voting booth and somehow accidentally started casting thousands of illegal votes for Peltola.

If you need to see a mathematical explanation for how Mary Peltola illegally reaching 50 percent of the vote means that she beat all the Dan Sullivans, including the fish-smelling drag queen Dan Sullivans, and also all the guys named Gerald, please consult the internet, or calculators.

In the interest of transparency, we’ll even paste the numbers right here, so you can see what kind of trickery the Peltola campaign got up to, by winning outright:

In preliminary results Tuesday night with 290,003 ballots counted, Peltola received 50.1% of first-choice votes, or 144,302 votes — more than all other candidates combined. Sen. Sullivan trailed with 45.8% of the vote (131,844 votes); Republican perennial candidate Gerald Heikes received 2.1% (6,105 votes); and retired Petersburg teacher Dan J. Sullivan received 1.7% (4,760 votes).

Sick, just sick.

As we said, this makes 56 Democratic senators for the Democrats, or four more senators than the minimum required to make John Fetterman the most irrelevant fucking loser in America.

Peltola made a video for her followers and posted it to the socials:

“We did it!” she said, and then detailed the manner and enthusiasm with which she disemboweled each Dan Sullivan."Alaskans have voted for change, and I'm so honored to be your next US Senator. Together, we're going to put an end to the era of self-serving politicians lining their own pockets at your expense, and together, we're going to put Alaska first,” she said, like a Democrat who just rigged an election by getting more than half the people to vote for her. “I’m so grateful you’ve put your trust in me, Alaska, and I’m ready to get to work.”

At press time all the Dan Sullivans in Alaska were having a big fight over whose turn it was to call Mary Peltola and tell her what losers they all are. Or maybe Republicans will try to find some more last-minute ways to overthrow the will of the voters.

They can all go fuck themselves with a big dead freshly caught Alaskan salmon, ooh we bet they’d like that, buncha bestiality fish perverts.

[Anchorage Daily News]

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