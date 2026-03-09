Hello, good Monday evening.

Here are some tabs:

Bye Corey bye.

Dom took pictures of some protests in DC.

A draft? Uhhhhhh. Go ahead and get your sons ready to be conscientious objectors, just in case!

Both were bad but one was worse.

Surprise, the one who was “worse” was Lindsey Graham. So bad he deserved two posts! Also he did more this weekend than just “Sunday show.”

And that’s your newsletter for Monday. Tomorrow there will be more things! Until then bye!