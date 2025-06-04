Oh boy, today we get to check in with MyPillow Mike Lindell, one of the saltiest, most rancid nuts in Trump’s sack! Last time we saw him in public he was at the DNC in “disguise” arglebargling his stolen-election lies at a middle schooler.

And now Lindell is in federal court this week in Denver, FINALLY, for that defamation suit against him and his pillow and media company filed in 2022 by Dr. Eric Coomer, the former Dominion Voting Systems director of product strategy and security, who Lindell claimed was on an ANTIFA conference call, plotting to steal the election. Opening statements were yesterday!

Eric Coomer never said this.

This is the case with the deposition where Lindell dodged and obfuscated every question, and got “vulgar, threatening, loud (and) disrespectful” as well as screamingly ballistic at lawyers who mentioned his lumpy pillows.

Enjoy!

The original lie about Coomer being some election-stealing ANTIFA mastermind was cooked up by podcaster/Colorado Republican Joe Oltmann, who also publicly posted a photo of Coomer’s home, too, and appealed to his listeners, “It’s up to you. Blow this shit up. No rest for this shitbag.” Murder of political opponents is a favorite topic of his, and he is supposed to appear as a witness too, possibly today!

Oltmann is a piece of work: NBC’s Kyle Clark reported on X that he has already attacked Judge Nina Wang as part of “a rotten fraternity of evil doers” and “single handedly trying to put her fingers on the scales of justice,” and complained about how he can’t find judge’s home addresses online.

Oltmann is a non-party to the suit, and for a month there was being fined $1,000 a day for refusing to sit for a deposition or produce evidence.

Anyway, rather than relate Oltmann’s ANTIFA election-rigging fantasy as a Some People Are Saying or an opinion, like some people are saying Mike Lindell’s pillows are lumpy, Lindell started screaming on his MyPillow show that he had evidence Oltmann’s claim was true, and calling Coomer “disgusting, treasonous, and a traitor to the United States of America … these are things that I have evidence of, the evidence is there.” He went on multiple shows, and on Newsmax, calling Coomer a criminal, perpetrator of “the biggest crime this world has ever seen.” “We will not stop until you’re behind bars. We’re going to melt down your machines, and you’re going to be behind bars, crying, ‘Lemme out! Lemme out!’”

The lies spread all over the Trump-o-sphere like herpes, but of course, there was no antifa conference call, the evidence was not there because none of it happened, the 2020 election was not stolen, etc. And Coomer immediately started getting death threats. His younger brother tracked them online, and was quickly overwhelmed:

“People were essentially taking bets on how my brother’s corpse would be found and which nefarious shadow group would be behind his death. He would be executed by the state or he would be found with a falsified suicide note and two gunshots in the back of his head.”

Great! Coomer also sued Newsmax for repeating the claims, and they settled with him in 2021 and issued a statement:

Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines or voting software in any way, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so. Nor has Newsmax found any evidence that Dr. Coomer ever participated in any conversation with members of 'Antifa,' nor that he was directly involved with any partisan political organization.

But you know Lindell, he has doubled, tripled, quadrupled down, and has continued to on his MyPillow show and to anybody who will listen.

Anybody except for the jurors, that is!

In opening statements yesterday, Lindell’s lawyers said they would not present evidence that the 2020 election was rigged, they said, because it doesn't matter whether it’s true. “It's just words. All Mike Lindell did was talk,” defense attorney Chris Kachouroff said. “Mike believed that he was telling the truth.”

Bold strategy! Actually, it does matter! Words and talk that are lies is what defamation is, and Lindell repeated over and over that he had seen evidence. But, nobody else can see it, because something something mumble mumble.

Coomer took the stand Tuesday afternoon, talking about how it would have been impossible for him to access voting machines, and what a hell his life has become since a certain recovered(?) crackhead started screaming about him. And Newsmax’s retraction and apology to Coomer did not slow the threats down. In fact, Newsmax’s retraction ramped up Lindell’s rage at Coomer even more, because he and his MyPillow ads were then kicked off the air.

Coomer said he had to live in a remote cabin, and also leave the country for a time, and “I haven't opened my shades since all of this started.” And now that he’s back in court, the threats have started up again. Poor guy.

And oh boy, Coomer’s lawyers have already filed notice that Lindell is non-compliant with the court order to shut his pillowhole, because Lindell had been posting on X while in court and gave an interview to LindellTV, his website video channel, on the courthouse steps during lunch break, where he ranted about Coomer’s testimony, said the election was rigged by Satan, and plugged his pillows, of course.

Lindell has already been sued by Smartmatic, and lost, and by the guy who Proved Mike Wrong for $5 million and never got his money, and lost that too. That’s a lot of pillows!

If you were wondering, the President cannot pardon a civil case, even a federal one.

So tough luck, there, Lindell. We will definitely be following this one!

[9News]

