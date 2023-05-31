Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina periodically reminds us she exists and is relevant to whatever pressing matter will get her some cable news air time. Hey, look, she doesn't support her state executing people who have abortions! She's also strongly opposed to children being shot up in schools! Yet, she's not above hopping on the baseless "Biden crime family" bandwagon. She has to keep it fresh.

Earlier this month, the New York Times described Mace as a "caucus of one," who's "constantly pivoting as she tries to survive as a mainstream Republican in a MAGA-heavy House." Yeah, she's spinning around like Wonder Woman, except she's not a superhero. She's a fraud.

Monday, Mace denounced the deal Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with President Joe Biden that would lift the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default. She tweeted: "Washington is broken. After reading the bill, twice, I’m voting NO on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids. Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants."



“Washington is broken. After reading the bill, twice, I’m voting NO on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids. Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants. Let’s dive in. (thread)” — Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1685447365

I know Republicans are deeply invested in the narrative that Biden is a feeble, senile crime lord, but it just makes Republicans look like fools when he keeps running circles around them. As a kid, I couldn't take Dr. Claw seriously as a threat when he kept losing to a goofball like Inspector Gadget. Maybe Mace thinks Vice President Kamala Harris is the super smart Penny Gadget who's really running the show. Either way, she's saying Republicans got pantsed by pantsless president.

Mace vents for several more tedious tweets: "Washington is broken! Washington is addicted to spending! Why am I so obsessed with the president's pants."

She whines, "Work requirements for SNAP moved from age 50 to 54 and student loan forgiveness EO repeal never happened. Not sure why anyone even bothered here." It is true that SNAP benefit spending is actually set to increase by about $2 billion, because we're actually going to help feed homeless people, veterans, and foster youth. That's why we bothered.

Seems like Mace pivoted all the way into the far-right House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy likely expects to lose most of their votes in the full House vote to raise the debt ceiling today. However, McCarthy was probably counting on Mace's support as a "reasonable Republican" who doesn't want to trigger a devastating global recession. Back in January, Kadia Goba at Semafor listed Mace as a contender for "America's Next Top Moderate," along with fellow Republican House Reps. Don Bacon from Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, Mike Lawler from New York, and Tony Gonzales from Texas. Oh, we were (not) rooting for you, Nancy!

An early "yes" on the deal, Bacon said Saturday, “It’s reasonable and responsible. It cuts spending and does not raise taxes.” Lawler is actively spinning the deal as a Republican success story: "We have a divided government and have a responsibility to govern," he tweeted yesterday. "We cannot default. Joe Biden said he wanted a clean debt ceiling. We cut and cap spending and strengthen work requirements. It’s a win."

Fitzpatrick and Gonzales haven't yet made public statements one way or another. However, Gonzales has said that if a debt ceiling deal lacks "significant measures to secure the border, count me out.”

Someone could argue that maybe Mace's Twitter grousing is part of a McCarthy-approved strategy to shore up more Democratic votes. However, Democrats — progressives and moderates alike — were alway going to vote according to the deal's merits and not out of spite. I don't think she's playing three-dimensional chess here. She's just chasing the latest headline and earning her next Fox News booking.

