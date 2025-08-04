Nancy Mace announcing she’s running for SC governor

With so much bad in the news, let us gawk at the wackjob that is GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, a genuine she-crab stew. Now with South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster’s term expiring, the Palmetto state’s most attention-craving representative ever to terrorize an Ulta Beauty has officially launched her campaign for governor, making an announcement Monday morning at her alma mater, The Citadel.

Yep, as she likes to remind everyone, Mace was the first woman to graduate from that famously formerly all-male South Carolina military academy. Shannon Faulkner was the first to attend in 1995, following an epic court battle (the “You’re Wrong About” podcast has a terrific episode about that), but Faulkner dropped out after someone threatened to kill her parents, leaving a place for Mace to vault to the distinction. Won’t somebody think of the poor men who got their sacred safe gender space invaded, and the man whose spot Nancy Mace took? No wonder masculinity is in crisis!

Now, irony, Mace has grown up to be the House’s most victim-status-claiming snowflake. She’s bragged that she fought off mobs of trans people trying to KILL her, and filed charges against a trans activist for injuring her by shaking her hand, apparently having recently developed bird bones. And the bathrooms, oh the bathrooms, she is obsessed with the idea of trans people in bathrooms, and with bullying trans Rep. Sarah McBride.

And THEN there’s how, according to a deposition from a former aide of Mace’s, she tried to blackmail her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, into giving her his share of properties worth $5.5 million that they had bought together in happier times, with what Bryant and others say is a fake-victim story.

After Bryant refused to sign the properties over to her, she took to the House floor and accused him and three other men — Brian Musgrave, Eric Bowman and John Osbourne — of “incapacitating women,” rape, voyeurism, sex trafficking, witness intimidation, and “premeditated, calculated exploitation of innocent women and girls in my district.” Serious shit!

She claimed in the House and on X that she had evidence from Bryant’s phone, including photos and videos, showing he filmed and participated in dozens of rapes. And she showed a blurry silhouette that she claimed was an image of her naked body, filmed without her knowledge, on the House floor.

DON’T MISS!

The men deny it, and Musgrave and Bryant are suing her. And surprise, surprise, now Mace refuses to sit for a deposition, and will not produce any of that evidence she claimed to have, or any names or evidence about anyone else she claimed the men had victimized.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also said that The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation of Mace’s accusations back in December of 2023, and conducted multiple interviews and got search warrants, but has not yet found any evidence to back up any of Mace’s claims. Mace says that is because Wilson is doing a big cover-up, and also that the speech and debate clause lets her say whatever she wants, true or not! Will a court agree with her? We’ll see!

Complicating things, the four-term state AG Wilson is also running for governor. Bust out the boiled peanuts for that gubernatorial debate, it’s gonna be good!

And crowded! Also in the field (all Republicans, because South Carolina): the Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, and US Rep./fossil Ralph Norman. No Democrats yet, maybe Mark Stanford can re-emerge and re-invent his image, because a little extramarital hiking seems downright wholesome, compared to what the current president of the United States has been accused of.

Mace’s gubernatorial platform shall, of course, be culture-warring, especially against the 0.87 percent of South Carolina residents who identify as trans. She spent practically half of her announcement speech ranting about MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS and wanting to get CHILD PORN out of libraries, and BAN PRONOUNS from schools, which is going to make it mighty difficult for children to learn grammar.

“I don’t want to see any glitter parties!” Well, fair, that shit gets everywhere.

Just last Tuesday saw her denying she was going to give up her House seat to run, but she still made sure to get her hate flag flapping in.

Weird how much she looks like Ralph Reed there.

There’s more to her platform than culture war, but not much more, other than Trump was chosen by God. Even though Mace has an MA from the University of Georgia, she wants to push community college, truck driving and plumbing jobs for everybody else. And she wants ICE patrols on every block, of course. All the MAGA trimmings!

And Mace has a decent chance of winning. In July, before she even announced, she was polling with 16 percent, putting her in the lead of a pack of candidates as inspiring as warm mayonnaise, and with 52 percent of voters undecided. But between now and November of 2026, anything could happen!

Is it a winning formula in South Carolina to make your whole personality a raging obsession with the genitals of the person in the bathroom stall next to you? Is that enough to make voters forget how the economy is ravaged, the state’s manufacturing plants are closing left and right, and its beaches are eroding away? It sure would seem like South Carolina voters would have bigger worries on their minds.

But Nancy Mace is betting that they don’t, and that she can MAGA culture-warrior all the way to the governor’s mansion. We shall see.

OPEN THREAD!

[Post and Courier archive link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!