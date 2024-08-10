North Carolina’s Republican nominee for governor, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, is threatening-to-sue-letter-writing mad after Democratic nominee Attorney General Josh Stein aired this spine-tingling horror-short of an ad pointing out how Mark Robinson ran a dirty, understaffed, dangerous daycare, and you’ve just gotta watch! Unless your triggers are creepy screechy noises, a toddler fixing to bash her head on a tile floor, dangling electrical cords, and hauntingly lonely, crying children.

Robinson’s lawyers fired off a huffy letter to the Stein campaign, to “demand that Stein and his campaign cease and desist from these knowingly false attacks, or as they say, ‘dramatic visualizations.’”

LOL, no shit! The set of the ad at least looks clean, with toys, and the North Carolina childhood-center credentialing reporters said that the Robinson daycare, Precious Beginnings, had “no dolls and other appropriate books and toys.” AT ALL! LIKE NONE! In addition to being understaffed and unsanitary.

Robinson’s wife started the daycare center in Greensboro, and then it was managed by Mark, badly, in 2006 and 2007. Also unlike the ad, the Robinson daycare did have employees, just not enough of them, and they were unsupervised and too busy on their phones to refrigerate formula. And they weren’t background checked or trained in safety, either. So the Robinsons, instead of background-checking them or training them like they were supposed to, tried to turn in FAKE credentials to the state. They got immediately busted, and hurriedly shut the center down before they got into bigger trouble.

Which Mark spun into a tale of personal victimhood in his book, We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot, griping, “It was hard at times to operate effectively because there were so many regulations and red tape.” That’s one way to put it!

How did this guy get elected?

Republicans sure love a guy with grievances! It’s also a state where the governor and lieutenant governor are elected on separate tickets, which is supposed to keep them honest, or something. What it actually means is poor old current governor Roy Cooper can’t dip a toe outside of the state, not even for a Harris-Walz rally, without worrying that Robinson might take over the Governor’s office and screw up who-knows-what-all. He’s literally not qualified to give candy to a baby.

ICYMI, Robinson’s also a Holocaust denier who’s posted antisemitic screeds, was three times bankrupt, didn’t file tax returns for years, called Michelle Obama a “man,” said nasty things about AOC, fantasized about people who “need killing,” said trans people should poop on the street, and ranted about people being dependent on the government while his wife supported him generously with government money that was supposed to go to feed lunches to needy kids.

He opposed abortion even in cases of rape and incest and said it was “genocide,” and “killing the child because you weren’t responsible enough to keep your skirt down,” then reversed himself and said he’d keep North Carolina’s 12-week law and revealed his wife had an abortion. Just like Maryland US Senate Republican hopeful Larry Hogan, Jesus whispered into Mark Robinson’s heart that a little abortion was fine, right when his poll numbers started to go down!

Failure in business, misogynistic, violent and paranoid delusions, hypocritical, threatening to sue when called out, yep, just your typical GOP candidate! And Mark Robinson and Josh Stein SOMEHOW are literally tied in the polls, because the world has gone insane.

Maybe more reminders of Robinson’s dirty daycare will move the needle?

