This week, the Nebraska Legislature gave first round passage to a six-week abortion ban (LB626) by a 33-16 margin — and as with so many of these "debates," many of the voices in favor of the ban were white-haired white men who can't get pregnant and have some rather outlandish ideas about why they should be able to force those who can to have babies against their will.

One of those white-haired white men was state Sen. Steve Erdman, whose argument in favor of the ban echoed the Great Replacement theory espoused by Tucker Carlson and other white nationalists.

“NE State Sen. Steve Erdman (R) uses Great Replacement talking points arguing for a six-week abortion ban. "^{{We have}}^ not grown except those foreigners who have moved here or refugees who have been placed here … because we've killed 200,000 people. These are people we killed."” — Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1681314145

"We have killed [200,000] babies since abortion became legal," Sen. Erdman explained. "Those are [200,000] people in the state of Nebraska that could be working and filling some of those positions where we have vacancies. They’re not here. Our state population has not grown, except for those foreigners who have moved here or refugees who have been placed here. Why is that? It’s because we’ve killed 200,000 people. These are people we've killed."

Sen. Erdman failed to explain why it would be preferable to have employees who were born to Nebraskans who were forced to give birth against their will versus "foreigners" or refugees. What would that be? Why might someone consider the aborted babies of Nebraskans to be more desirable employees than "foreigners" or refugees?

He also did not seem to consider that many of those with the financial ability to do so might very well, in the event of the state wishing to force them to give birth against their will, move the hell out of Nebraska at the first available opportunity — thereby depriving the state of even more potential white workforce.

Now, sure, he could be speaking of all native Nebraskans regardless of color, but there are 1.9 million people in Nebraska and only 90,000 of them are Black people, 57,000 of whom live in Omaha.

Sen. Erdman was not the only one with a ridiculous theory about why abortion should be banned in the state after six weeks. State Sen. John S. Lowe also shared his thoughts on the matter, claiming that the procedure is clearly evil because Jesus and John the Baptist said hi to each other while they were in the womb.

“NE State Sen. John S. Lowe (R) reads from Luke 1: 41, describing how Mary and Holy Spirit caused Elizabeth's baby to make a dramatic movement in her womb upon their meeting. LOWE: "And that is why abortion is clearly evil." The Senate gallery erupts in laughter.” — Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1681314145

"Mary and her new baby in her womb," Lowe explained, "She approaches Elizabeth, and John is in Elizabeth’s womb, and the Holy Spirit is communicated in some miraculous and incredible way from the womb of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ himself to the womb of Elizabeth, John the Baptist, and John leapt. And that is why abortion is clearly evil."

That seems like it probably could have been a coincidence? Babies move around, fairly regularly, with or without the help of the Holy Spirit. Additionally, if you have to reach back 2000 years for an example of why something is "clearly evil," it may not be as clear as you think.

While reasonable people who are not super racist or into referring to random occurrences in the Bible as absolute fact might not have considered these arguments to be especially persuasive, the Nebraska Legislature clearly did, because they passed it. However, those opposed, including state Sens. Megan Hunt and Machaela Cavanaugh , who plan to filibuster this bill the way they've been filibustering the anti-transgender rights bill, only need to get one person to switch sides in order to put a stop to the bill entirely. Let's hope, for the sake of anyone who can get pregnant in Nebraska, that they are able to do so.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?