Stephen Thomas Farrea mugshot

Stephen Thomas Farrea, 34, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has been very concerned these last few years about Drag Queen Story Hours. He’s shown up on multiple occasions to protest them, along with his friends in the Nationalist Social Club-131 (NSC-131) — a club for literal neo-Nazis that, notably, The Dropkick Murphys filed a cease and desist order against.

Now, take a moment and imagine literal neo-Nazis thinking that they are the authority on what children ought to be exposed to, when I think we’d all hope that most parents in these United States would far prefer their children going to a Drag Story Hour than a KKK rally.

As it turns out, Stephen Thomas Farrea is the last goddamned person you would want anywhere near your children, and not just because of the whole thing of being a Nazi who belongs to a neo-Nazi club, but also because he was arrested and arraigned last week after police found piles of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on his various electronic devices.

Previously, Farrea pleaded no contest to obstruction of police whilst he was wandering around with another creep handing out white supremacist flyers.

Via Boston Globe:

A Rhode Island native, Farrea became involved with hate groups around the same time that he was a corporal in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve, assigned to Fort Devens, in Massachusetts, according to military records obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request. Farrea posted on Discord, an online chat platform, with fellow members of the Identity Evropa hate group, about his love for the “identitarian community” and how he planned to raise his daughter in the philosophy. His Marine service ended in 2019, after his posts and others by Identity Evropa were leaked by activists Unicorn Riot and publicized by Huffington Post.

Farrea is far from the first neo-Nazi or Drag Queen Story Hour protester to be caught with CSAM. In fact, a number of minor and prominent white supremacists have been arrested for the same thing, or for actually grooming or molesting children over the years. In fact, he’s not even the first from that particular group.

Andrew Hazelton, an NSC-131 member from Maine, was arrested for possession of CSAM after the FBI discovered that he had been attempting to groom a 10-year-old girl over Instagram.

Kevin Alfred Strom, the founder of National Vanguard, was arrested in 2007 for possession of child pornography. You may remember him from the time Elon Musk shared a quote by him — “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize” — and attributed it to Voltaire.

Jared Boyce of Patriot Front pleaded guilty last year to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police found numerous examples of CSAM on his electronics after he was arrested for trying to start a riot at a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The list goes on, unfortunately.

Given all of this, you would think that Republicans, whom we know just care so, so much about child sex trafficking, would spend more time protesting groups like NSM-131 instead of worrying about drag queens. Unless, you know, they’re being entirely disingenuous and don’t actually care about “the children.”

There have yet to be any actual studies proving that neo-Nazis are more likely than the general population to possess CSAM, and it’s entirely possible that they are just more likely to get caught with it simply because they are more likely to have their electronics seized by police. Still, it’s hardly surprising that people who are willing to cross that particular line are willing to cross others.

