Dallas Humber, Terrorgram leader, screenshot courtesy of Left Coast Right Watch

On October 12, 2022, Juraj Krajčík, a 19-year-old neo-Nazi in Bratislava, Slovakia, walked into a gay bar and started shooting. He ultimately killed two people, Juraj Vankulič and Matúš Horváth, and injured a third. Not long after, he took his own life.

People always talk about these kinds of shooters being “loners,” but Krajčík wasn’t alone. Not really. Not only were his actual parents aware of what he was going to do (and didn’t report him), but he was part of a community called Terrorgram — a white supremacist accelerationist group active on Telegram. It functioned for several years as a hub for members of groups like Atomwaffen and The Base, as well as other far-right groups and individuals, to freely discuss their plans for a race war, celebrate white supremacist murderers like Dylan Roof, Brenton Tarrant, Anders Breivik, Timothy McVeigh and more, and exchange bomb recipes.

The group has been tied to the Bratislava shooting, a stabbing attack at a mosque in Turkey, and a New Jersey man who had planned to attack energy facilities in the state and then run off to join the Russian Volunteer Corps, “which he described as specializing in assassinations, attacks on power grids, and other infrastructure sabotage, so that he could act on his violent plans.”

On Friday, two of the leaders of Terrorgram, Dallas Humber, 34, of Elk Grove, California, and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho, were arrested and “charged with a 15-count indictment for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.”

Those participating in the channels, most of which have since been banned by Telegram, were accelerationists who planned to commit violent crimes for the explicit purpose of starting a race war, with the hope that it would force society to ultimately collapse, allowing them to bring about the Aryan fascist hellscape of their dreams.

“Hate crimes fueled by bigotry and white supremacy, and amplified by the weaponization of digital messaging platforms, are on the rise and have no place in our society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This indictment charges the leaders of a transnational terrorist group with several civil rights violations, including soliciting others to engage in hate crimes and terrorist attacks against Black, immigrant, LGBT, and Jewish people. Make no mistake, as hate groups turn to online platforms, the federal government is adapting and responding to protect vulnerable communities.”

Previously only known as “the narrator,” “miss gorehound” or “the wahman” (because you know they hate women, too, in these places), Humbert’s identity and participation in the group has been known for at least a year, thanks to investigations by Left Coast Right Watch and Huffington Post’s Christopher Mathias. She has been active online as a self-identified Nazi for decades, and was sharing praise for Hitler and various serial killers on LiveJournal and other forums at the age of 13. Nice lady!

Humbert frequently narrated audio recordings of the manifestos of white supremacist killers, whom the group referred to as “saints,” as well as a “documentary” about various hate crimes (meant to encourage hate crimes) called “White Terror.”

Screenshot courtesy of Left Coast Right Watch

The most disturbing thing about Humbert’s online history is the way it almost mirrors the evolution of a normal teenage girl with normal interests. One of her first screen names was “hopelessfangirl,” but instead of swooning over terrible emo bands and writing embarrassing Twilight fanfiction on Tumblr, she was gushing over serial killers, drawing pictures of them as chibis and posting them to DeviantArt.

I mean, talk about the banality of evil.

Donate Just Once!

According to the the Department of Justice’s press release, the “indictment charges Humber and Allison with a total of 15 counts, including one count of conspiracy, four counts of soliciting hate crimes, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, one count of threatening communications, two counts of distributing bombmaking instructions, and one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.”

If convicted, the two face up to 220 years in prison.