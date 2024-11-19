Tabs gif by your pal Martini Glambassador!

Top of the mornin’, etc.

Nancy Mace, AKA the human God most regrets creating in 1977, who has never done anything of value in her life and will be remembered for nothing, has introduced a bill to ban trans people from using the appropriate bathrooms in the Capitol. She did this because she is a debased, vile asshole with no decency in her, and to be hurtful to incoming Delaware Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, who is trans. [Axios]

Trump picked Fox News host and “Real World” alum Sean Duffy to be Transpo Secretary, and it really does appear to just be because he saw him on TV. Sure why not. Trump said Duffy “will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers,” officially bringing our long national nightmare of plane crashes caused by sky pronouns to an end. [NBC News]

These people are goddamned fucking brain-damaged windsocks. No link, we are just interjecting.

Sarah Palin says well don’t ya know when she’s up there in Alaska and she’s the Mama Grizzly of MAGA, don’t you think she should be Donald Trump’s secretary of readin’ all the newspapers and doin’ the other things also too, Katie, but nobody’s called her to be the secretary of that, and [SLURRRRRRRRP] aw shit she’s out of Big Gulp and also she’s so mad she got snubbed. [Daily Mail]

GOP Rep. Michael Guest, who chairs the House Ethics Committee, says actually Speaker Mike Johnson’s opinion about whether Matt Gaetz’s Cialis Red Bull boner report should be released is not relevant, actually. [Politico]

Matt Gaetz laundered payments for sex THROUGH NESTOR’S PAYPAL? [Roger Sollenberger on Twitter / CBS News]

Speaking of, Donald Trump is STICKIN’ by Gaetz, and is now bullying Republican senators over the phone to confirm him. Something something Caligula making his horse who sleeps with underage fillies ALLEGEDLY! the attorney general. [Axios]

Did you read my thing at my other place GOING OFF on what a horrific and dangerous piece of shit Trump’s nom for Defense secretary (and accused rapist) Pete Hegseth is? You need to read that and every post Wonkette has written about him, and Gaetz, and Tulsi Gabbard, and all the rest of these fucking MAGA traitors. Come on over and get subscribed! [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

Donald Trump’s popular vote margin is teeny tiny and embarrassing, it turns out it is smaller than his hands even. 237,000 votes in three states went the other way? Woulda been President Harris. Also the House majority is tiny and Donald Trump is a tiny little weenus man. [The New Republic]

A Republican politician in Indiana just got elected and then he pleaded guilty to sexual assault. Who says Republicans aren’t efficient! [Fox 59 Indianapolis]

STOP LAUGHING IT’S NOT FUNNY, but House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has written a book about his unsuccessful hunt for Hunter Biden’s penis. OK you can laugh. [Daily Beast]

Oh no, Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a national divorce again. [JoeMyGod]

