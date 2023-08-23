You might recall that President Joe Biden is running for re-election. This week, his campaign announced its third major ad buy of the 2024 election cycle and the focus is on the president’s economic agenda. Republicans insist that “Bidenomics is not working for the American people,” and everyone is actually poor and their bank accounts filled with nothing but gender-inclusive pronouns.

“Fought Back” is the first spot in Biden’s 16-week, $25 million ad blitz. Let’s watch and discuss.

Republicans have a hazy nostalgia for 2020, the last year of Donald Trump’s horror show administration, and will rave about how gas prices were cheap and inflation was low. They fail to add a rather key context that Americans were enduring the worst days of a global pandemic, one Trump both comically and sadistically mismanaged.

“Fought Back” details how dire the situation really was when Biden took office, after Trump’s failed coup for which he’s facing multiple felony charges.

The spot opens with the grim image of a hospitalized COVID patient. “It was the worst pandemic in 100 years,” a narrator reminds us. “The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, but America fought back.”

Republicans wants to pretend as if 2023 came right after 2019, which would make Biden’s presidency a sub-Carter disaster. However, 2020 wasn’t a hoax or an imaginary story. It happened. “Fought Back” boasts that US unemployment is at “record lows” and our economy is “leading the world.”

“Joe Biden passed historic laws to rebuild the country, but he knows it’s the American people who are the heroes of this story.”

That’s nice to say, even if some Americans refused to wear masks and worship a deranged criminal cult leader.

“America is back!” Biden declares while standing in front of an American flag, flanked by some badass motor vehicles. “We’ve shown the world that there’s no ‘quit’ in America.”

Biden’s economic policies have lowered costs for middle-class families, created new jobs, and brought back US manufacturing. Heck, America is even leading the world in clean energy (well, in the aspirational sense).

The spot eventually subjects us to the image of Donald Trump, and he looks more monstrous than usual. He’s not specifically identified, but the narrator casts harsh shade: “There are some who say America is failing.” (Yeah, Trump is an unpatriotic, anti-American creep.)

“Not Joe Biden … he believes our best days are ahead, because he believes in the American people.”

The spot ends with a searing moment from Biden’s most recent State of the Union address, when MAGA Puppet Speaker Kevin McCarthy sat and glowered as Biden said, “Those who bet against America are learning how wrong they are. It’s never, ever been a good bet to bet against America.”

This was a well-deserved smack upside MAGA’s head, as Republicans had cynically bet against America, ignoring all signs of progress while selling voters a tale of woe that they believed would sweep them back into power. Instead, they failed to flip the Senate, lost key governor’s races, and were served an egg noodles and ketchup House majority.

It’s a very smart ad. Yes, we need to hammer the obvious point that Trump and his MAGA stooges are a pack of treason weasels, but we also can’t forget the bread-and-butter issues, either.

“Fought Back” is one of several ads that will drop in critical battleground states (because we’re stuck with the anti-democratic, white-voter-centered Electoral College). The ad buy is also a significant investment in Hispanic and Black media, as any successful Democratic campaign needs to turn out those demos in epic numbers.

