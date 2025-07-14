Wonkette

If there's no way to retrieve the people kidnapped and renditioned; these are death camps. So if they don't make it to wherever they're supposed to be deported to, that is their fate.

This is what a lot of Americans voted (or non-voted) for; they wanted this particular outcome to help with the ethnic cleansing. As the ethnic cleansing was on the ballot. Everything was on the ballot.

The people cheering this on also seem to feel very, very comfortable, thinking that this won't happen to them. After all it definitely wouldn't under Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, even though many Americans didn't want them or their legislation. They felt pretty confident being able to shit on them without being deported though!

And apparently many of the inmates in FLA are US citizens. If ICE gets away with incarcerating US citizens that look like migrants in concentration camps, it's one tiny step to incarcerate US citizens that do not look like migrants. This is beyond fucked up.

