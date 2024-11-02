Republicans are obsessed with furries. They spent much of last year freaking out over children in schools supposedly being furries and insisting on being able to use litter boxes to do their business in lieu of going to the bathrooms. This did not happen, of course, but we should not memory hole the fact that they insisted it did. That should be used against them until the end of time.

Anyway, this is not about that! This is about Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt speculating that President Joe Biden might be one … because Dr. Jill dressed up as a panda for Halloween.

We can’t embed Media Matters videos on Substack, so I highly recommend clicking over there to watch Schmitt giggle his face off through this whole monologue, which he clearly thinks is hilarious.

But we do have the transcript!

Do you know what a furry is? Did you see that episode of “Entourage” years ago? If not, Google it because the president might be one. At his final White House trick-or-treat event last night, Joe walked out with his wife, Dr. Jill, who for some reason was dressed completely as a panda bear. She's never looked better. And then, as usual, Joe got weird with the kids after that. There's the picture. I can't get enough of it. Go back to the biting of the leg. Can we go back? I've been laughing at that all day. That might be the picture of the year. Whenever they give out the photog awards, mainstream media, I think that might do it. Biden then decided to put another baby's foot in his mouth, something he did three times — foot in the mouth, a baby's foot in the mouth. That can't be healthy. A nice high-res shot of that moment. Headline from Newsweek — Joe Biden bites several babies at Halloween event. There it is. We're not making it up. And it's not the first time that Joe Biden has done this, of course. So let him bite some babies. What the hell? He's got two months left.

First of all, that costume is hilarious and I love it. Good for her!

Second, there is nothing wrong with dressing up like a panda, whether you are going out for Halloween or just hanging out around your home like a normal person who owns a panda poncho.

It doesn’t mean you are a furry, it just means you like things that are obviously adorable and fun.

Donate Just Once!

Clearly, the former Fox Five guy simply cannot conceive of a woman wearing something for Halloween that isn’t a Sexy Something or Other and thus assumes that Dr. Jill is wearing the giant panda suit because that is what Biden is into, sexually. (Though to be clear, not all furries are in it for the sex, some of them just like wearing mascot outfits and going to conventions!)

This is incorrect! Many of us deliberately prefer to not do sexy Halloween, except for the one time we went as Dead Jayne Mansfield and it was necessary for the concept.

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, a panda is just a panda and people pretend like they’re going to bite a baby’s foot because they’re just being silly.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!