Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
16m

This country is full of sick, sick people.

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
8mEdited

𝑱𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔, 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒆 “𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒆𝒍𝒚,” 𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑽𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒏𝒂𝒎 𝑾𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏 𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆.

lol

When I think of Viet Nam, the first thing that comes to mind is "what a humane war"!

lol

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