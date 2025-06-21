Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
2h

Give me gay construction worker lip dubbing that ridiculous fuck ALL day! He's fantastic! Way better at looking at that oddly sunken, yet bloated ugly mug in that stupid fucking hat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Andrea's avatar
Andrea
2h

Forget world issues- the alien in KKKaroline is emerging on her forehead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
344 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture