Wonkette

Wonkette

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nodak. 5150 47's avatar
nodak. 5150 47
1h

OT-

Whomp whomp.

Pay the fuck up, asshole.

https://bsky.app/profile/trending.bsky.app/feed/786929624

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

“We Could Have Been Canada.”

Or we could have been India.

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