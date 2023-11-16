We are not exactly sure why we are still doing this, and by “we,” we mean the Republican Party. But we are still talking to people like Nikki Haley and asking what they will do when they are president. Ask us! Ask us what we would do! About as likely.

Of course, we guess she could surge. She’s moved to second place in New Hampshire, according to a new poll. Now she has 18 percent of GOP voters there, while Donald Trump has a measly 49 percent. We guess things could turn around. (Ron DeSantis is fourth in that poll, behind Chris Christie. How humiliating.)

Anyway, Sean Hannity was talking to Haley, and she started saying all these international organizations she would pull out of, if she was president.

“If I become president, we will get out of the Human Rights Council. We would certainly not get back into the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Cool, there’s that American global leadership! Kind of weird when you consider the way she preaches at Vivek Ramaswamy about the importance of international alliances and supporting Ukraine and whatnot for her to then just go slurp at this Trump-ian trough, but whatever. Isn’t she supposed to be one of the normie Republicans?

Also, Joe Biden got us back into Paris. It was like the first thing he did as president, just after he did the ceremonial first Oval Office poop.

“The UN, the only thing is we would defund the UN as much as possible. The only reason, Sean, you don’t get out of the UN is we’re one county of five that has a veto, and the number of things we were able to stop China, Russia, and Iran from doing with that veto matters, and so you keep bad things from happening. But we don’t have to pay at the level that we’re paying and we don’t have to be in any of those other organizations.”

Uh huh, OK. So she’s an extremist batshit freak, on top of being a coward and a two-faced asshole and all the rest. Good to know.

She also said that she would pull us out of the World Health Organization, so that’s insane. And we guess we should note that when Sean Hannity asked the question, he asked if Haley would pull us out of these (((globalist))) organizations, and we all know what (((globalist))) means.

In summary and in conclusion, Nikki Haley wants to be Donald Trump now, but she’s got a long way to go — she’s 91 indictments behind! — and also the primary would have to change a lot for any of this to matter.

And Trump hates her now, so this shit ain’t gonna get her a place in his Nazi administration.

But sure, tell us more about the (((globalist))) organizations. Show us who you really are, wackass!

