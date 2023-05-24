That annoying centrist group No Labels is ramping up its efforts to elect Donald Trump president next year. It's busy raising the $70 million it reportedly needs to place a so-called "unity ticket" on the ballot nationwide. Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota has supported the organization in the past but even he admits that if "No Labels runs a Joe Manchin against Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think it will be a historic disaster. And I speak for just about every moderate Democrat and frankly most of my moderate Republican friends.”

There's no evidence yet that Manchin would consider a presidential run, even though his Senate days are likely numbered. Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party has been floated as a potential candidate for a No Labels nightmare ticket, and there's probably enough luxury hotels, wine weekends, and five-star hotels to make it worth her while. Preserving democracy doesn't seem like a high priority for Sinema.

Neither Manchin nor Sinema has attracted many small donors for their respective re-election campaigns, but they maintain interest from large donors with ties to No Labels. One prominent big bucks donor is Nazi trinket collector and Clarence Thomas sugar daddy Harlan Crow, who gave No Labels more than $130,000 between 2019 and 2021. (That's probably at least a dozen Nazi napkins.)

You have to question how truly unlabeled No Labels is if a major donor is close friends with Clarence and Ginni Thomas, the latter of whom actively supported Trump and his coup.

Crow donated thousands of dollars directly to Manchin and Sinema, as well as Democratic House Reps. Josh Gottheimer and anti-choice Henry Cuellar.

Tuesday, public option killer Joe Lieberman had a space-wasting contest with fellow No Labels co-founder Pat McCrory. You can probably appreciate why McCrory wants to avoid labels considering all the creative, highly descriptive ones applied to him when he was the Republican governor of North Carolina. McCrory signed and defended House Bill 2, which actively discriminated against LGBTQ residents and required that North Carolinians use the "bathroom assigned by their birth certificate in public places." (Politico's description is admittedly weird, as my birth certificate doesn't assign a specific bathroom to me.)

McCrory is just your typical scuzzy Republican, one most reasonable people loathed before we even had reason to fear Donald Trump. He was so reviled in fact he's the first sitting North Carolina governor to lose re-election since 1976. Yet, he thinks he can cast some shade on the popularity of the two likely presidential nominees.

He told the Washington Post , "I kind of almost feel like the political parties, which I'm still a strong Republican, are taking the public for granted as to just accepting their nominees as opposed to having another alternative."

There were alternatives in 2016 — Jill Stein and Gary Johnson — and that broke the country. I know he was busy getting his ass kicked that year, but he should've paid more attention.

"I think if there's a scenario after Super Tuesday where the vast majority of people still disagree with the two nominees," he said, “this could be a moment in time in American history where the people will say, ‘You know what? We deserve a better choice than what the two parties are providing us,’ and a choice in which the candidates are looking to solve problems together, a choice in which they're trying to deal with the complex issues that we need to solve today, instead of putting off to the next generation."

McCrory pins his gibberish on the notion that a reported 60 to 70 percent of voters would prefer someone other than Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Of course, some Democrats are dissatisfied with Biden for entirely different reasons than why a few Republicans object to Trump. There's not significant overlap, certainly not enough to sustain a winning coalition. That has always been the problem with third-party candidates.

Lieberman lamented that "we've never seen so much anger at the federal government and now dissatisfaction, as Pat said, with these two candidates, and part of it is not just the 'Oh, my God, not Trump and Biden again.'" Lieberman acts as if this is Biden's fault somehow but no matter who beat Trump in 2020, the insurrectionist-in-chief would've staged a coup and undermined democracy with election lies.

"I think it's because Trump and Biden already mean to people another partisan attack, counterattack campaign, and then probably four more years of the same kind of partisan mudslinging, and America's had enough of it," Lieberman said.

Lieberman is the same genius who voted for the Iraq War and insisted that Saddam Hussein was an existential threat, yet he seems to think that the right mediocre centrist can magically make MAGA play nice. This isn't the Tea Party versus a Democratic president named Barack Obama. If someone other than Joe Biden had won in 2020, these No Labels idiots would've tried to recruit Biden and Mitt Romney for their "unity" ticket.

Lieberman said he and his No Labels cronies consider Trump "an unacceptable nominee." That's true, but those of us in the real world understand that the 2024 presidential election is a binary choice, period. If you're opposed to Trump but aren't excited about Biden, you just need to grow up, put on your big pants, and help keep Trump out of the White House.

