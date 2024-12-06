Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Carrboro, North Carolina, suing the shit out of Duke Energy for lying about climate change. GIT EM. (Reuters)

North Carolina state supreme court candidate is losing his race to a WOMAN, so he’s trying to have 60,000 ballots thrown out. Definitely the kind of guy you want on your state supreme court. (Popular Info)

How do you get home insurance in a state that’s underwater/on-fire? Well! Well? (David Roberts at Volts)

I have like five exposes on Pete Hegseth’s drunky cheaty abusive marriages open, none of which I have read yet, and this is one of them! (Vanity Fair)

Yes, Trump’s stooges want to cancel out veterans’ benefits, because paying for healthcare for lazy disabled veterans cuts into Elon Musk’s bottom line. Everybody’s fine with this who voted for it, right? (Heather Cox Richardson)

Oh boy, I hope Kash Patel does … what did the QAnon people call it where they execute us all, a Day of Blood? Something like that. Anyway, how he leveraged QAnon lunatics for Trump’s shitty social media platform. (Media Matters)

Here are the things Trump and his buddies are doing to criminalize journalism. That’s a lot! (Radley Balko)

Joe Scarborough is melting down that we’re all ragging on him just for being a total fucking coward and capitulating to Trump. (Daily Kos)

Yes, Joe Biden, just pardon everyone please! (Politico)

Our Liz has thoughts on the Supreme Court Skrmetti hearing which your friend Crip Dyke liveblogged for us here. She says SPOILER it’s REAL BAD! (Law and Chaos Pod)

Women: We are disgusting and untamable! And that hits me right in my feel-goods :) (The Atlantic)

Oh no oh no, “bounties” for turning in immigrants would be very very bad. I assume it will absolutely happen. I am so sorry, immigrant friends. (Yahoo)

I have been reading for a while about how legalizing gambling has increased family bankruptcies by a third, and also crazy numbers like households are spending $2000 a MONTH (that and bullshit crypto losses are a possible reason people feel like they’re broke when wages are increasing). So naturally here comes The Economist with the world’s hottest take: That that’s all good, actually. LOL fuck you. (The Economist)

Wired tailed a driverless Waymo taxi (?) and all I got was this awesome headline. (Wired)

EVAN POPS IN: At The Moral High Ground this week, I’ll be done talking about Pete Hegseth when he’s done being Trump’s fucking SecDef nominee. And oh my God, I am in love with this week’s headline. Come by, read, share, subscribe! (The Moral High Ground]

BACK TO REBECCA:

BYU’s quarterback is Jewish, and he is ADORABLE. This has been “sports.” (JTA)

Now I’m just thinking of Leonard Cohen because “Jewish,” wouldn’t that be funny if he’s not?