Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

Hmmm. Maybe "Nobody Expects the Spanish E-Transition" scans better...

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
1h

I just saw a headline about a dog shooting a woman with a shotgun in Nebraska.

Has Kristi Noem gone into hiding yet?

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