Are you a maker of crafty things and art and … other stuff? AND/OR — I forgot to mention — are you a vintage cool stuff not-drop-shipped-crap-from-Amazon reseller of cool things? Do you need to be in our Black Friday Buy Nothing Except These Handmade And/Or Vintage Stuff Wonker Awesome Things Roundup? YES YOU ARE and YES YOU DO. Email rebecca at wonkette dot com with a link to your online store please! We love you! And do it ASAP please, don’t make me add stuff to the thing on a holiday.

Oh look, an action item. CALL MALLORY MCMORROW and tell her you want HER and none of these FUCKING PUDS to run the DNC. (Wait, scratch that, Ben Wikler is an acceptable non-pud as well.) (Politico / Mallory McMorrow contact page)

You know, I could have sworn House Speaker Mike Johnson just said two days ago that all House members would be treated with “dignity.” I guess new Rep. Sarah McBride can with dignity find a Total Fitness to pee at when she’s at work. (Okay, apparently each office has its own bathroom.) STILL. What an absolute fuck. (HuffPost) Sarah McBride, the new representative from Delaware at whom this is aimed, says she’ll comply, and she’s not here to start shit about bathrooms, she’s here to do transportation nerd stuff and help her district. But other trans people and their families are fucking appalled. (Erin in the Morning) Friend of Wonkette Charlotte Clymer would like everyone, kindly, to ZIP IT, and let Rep. McBride do how she will. (Clymer)

Oh thank God, after Transportation Secretary Mayor Pete was SO MEAN to them, making them do things like “refund people’s tickets if they canceled their flights” and “let people off the airplane if they’re going to be sitting on the tarmac longer than I forget how long and not looking it up,” the airlines are FINALLY going to CATCH A BREAK! (AP)

He got the role despite Trump telling reporters “I don’t know Matt Whitaker,” just two days after naming him to the post.

(AP)

There are Democrats who think we should hold our fire on Trump’s lunatic nominees? Well that’s fucking stupid. (Brian Beutler)

You are not crazy. (Well, you might be crazy. But not for this!) And neither am I. (Bad Faith Times)

Nicholas Grossman says we have to defend the New York Times. Don’t worry, he knows they suck! But regardless. (Arc Digital)

Friend of Wonkette Laura Helmuth resigned from Scientific American last week, after being tried and convicted by Elon Musk for aggravated woke. Here’s Defector on how good, strong, and scientifically and morally clear the magazine was under Laura. (Defector)

Dan Savage and David Roberts on the NIMBY-captured cities, and how we better *build more fuckin houses or GIRL WE IN TROUBLE.* (Volts)

