Please welcome Montana author, teacher, and all-around swell guy Laramie Dean for the first of our seasonally appropriate Halloween chats!

Dean is the theatre director at Missoula's Hellgate High School. Yes, that's really the school's name, but unfortunately, none of the students are vampire slayers (that we know of). Dean's an openly queer educator in a "red" state, which can be scary these days but not in the fun way. We'll discuss this, as well as our mutual obsession with the "Dark Shadows" TV series, Alfred Hitchcock movies, and All About Eve. (This is probably where I'd suggest "fastening your seatbelts.")

Dean's chilling new book Black Forest comes out in November and is available for pre-order. Our undead chat starts at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.

(This chat was pre-recorded but I'm monitoring the comments and might pop out and say "BOO!" Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe.)

