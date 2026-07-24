Wonkette

Wonkette

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
37m

I have fresh tomatoes off the vine from my garden, so I'm not (yet) giving up on salads and salsa fresca. Fresh tomatoes are like a different food, compared to what you can buy in the stores.

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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
1h

Worried about the cyclospora outbreak? Might I suggest chugging raw milk or frolicking in raw sewage?

By RFk jr

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