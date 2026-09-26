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42tontom's avatar
42tontom
2h

Fucking NPR. Their superpower is making atrocities seem palatable.

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
2h

Yet another reason why I gave up on NPR since it has now totally surrendered to Trump.

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