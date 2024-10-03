Tyler Merbler/Creative Commons

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has dropped 165 pages of the government’s filing in the case of Donald Trump Can Steal An Election And Let His Dumb-As-Dirt Supporters Try To Hang Mike Pence vs. No. And you probably already knew this, but, in addition to being a felon, rapist, con man, fraud, compulsive liar and failed game show host, Donald Trump is also a pathetically desperate loser who knows it. And he’s cool with murder. You knew it, I knew it, but maybe this will remind some people who didn’t, or forgot!

The government’s filing has four parts.

First, there’s a summary of the evidence of private, not presidential criminal efforts against January 6 from that treasonous bag of slop.

Next, Jack Smith lays out how the democracy haters at the Supreme Court decided that Trump should have the presumption of Holy God Emperor-style special boy executive immunity for whatever crap he pulled as president. Then, an explanation of how the presumption of immunity does not apply to Trump here, because evidence like his rage-Tweeting lies, hounding Mike Pence to break the law, and egging on his troglodyte supporters to riot on his behalf were done in Trump’s capacity as a bitter-loser candidate, not as President. And finally, Smith makes the ask for Judge Chutkan to rule that Trump doesn’t get any “official acts” treatment here for this superseding indictment, so can we just put him on fucking trial, already? You know he’ll whine to the appeals court later anyway. Thanks!

The evidence section of the motion details how Trump had never planned to concede when/if he lost, and was already publicly saying in July of 2020 that he might not accept the results if he lost, and was argleblargling about mail-in votes being INACCURATE, Tweeting, “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Making him king for life would really be a favor to you, America! Funny how he was suddenly concerned about the danger of the plague he failed to control. That 2020, what a year!

Then, after losing the election in November, Trump was told over and over again by everyone from lawyers, governors, judges, secretaries of states and the fly in Mike Pence’s hair that he was a losing loser who lost the election, losingly. And while he could sue about it, he was just going to lose some more in court, plus get kicked out with a boot print on his ass while everyone laughed, because there was no evidence of fraud. Not in a box, not with a fox, not in a tree, so stop, do not hop on pop, etc. From Harrisburg to Madison to Atlanta to Phoenix, he got told that overturning the election was not fucking happening. By Republicans, who were the only ones he called. And he was strangely not concerned about the accuracy of the count of any races but his own.

Pence wrote in his book, So Help Me God, that he “tried to encourage” Trump, “as a friend” to “recognize the process was over,” and that maybe Trump should gather up whatever was left of his dignity and run again in 2024. But “2024 is so far off,” Trump whined, incapable of delaying gratification. Unlike his Jesusy little buddy!

Also damning to Trump’s whole “executive branch immunity” argument, White House lawyers didn’t want to touch Trump’s rigged election lies with an eleventy-foot pole either. So he excluded them from meetings, and swapped them out with his personal crack team of whacko goobers, with Rudy Giuliani supervising lawyers Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, with the help of freelancing fascists like Steve Bannon, and people who worked on the Trump campaign and for the RNC, and not for the White House. (The names are redacted, but, context clues. See how many you can figure out!)

The motion is laced throughout with evidence that his motley fake-elector crew knew all along that what they were doing was ill-fucking-egal. Like when now-recommended-for-disbarment John Eastman, aka “P58,” emailed Mike Pence to beg him to consider “one more relatively minor violation” of the Electoral Count Act and “adjourn for 10 days to allow the legislatures to finish their investigations.” Or how the fake electors who Team Treason tried to solicit in Pennsylvania insisted on having conditional language on their fake certificates saying they weren’t the actual duly-appointed electors, and what they were signing was For Entertainment Purposes only unless Trump actually won his LOLsuit. One co-conspirator fussed to another, “if it gets out we changed the language for PA it could snowball.” Then there’s how co-conspirators were straight-out calling the fake electors “fake,” with what sounds like dipshit Ken Cheseboro emailing bluntly, “the votes aren’t legal under federal law.”

FLASHBACKS!

A lot of the details in the motion were out there already, from the January 6 committee and various indictments, disbarment hearings and so on. One new detail, though: how while the Capitol was under siege Trump sat around his dining room watching Fox News and doomscrolling Twitter for hours, and was interrupted by frantic phone call that his Vice President was in mortal danger. Maybe Trump should get off his ass and do something to keep poor old Mike Pence from getting hanged? Trump’s response was, “so what?”

So, just fine with letting that man, his Vice President, the one he never would have won the evangelicals without, get torn limb from limb. Also police officers, and whoever else in Congress.

Guess we already knew that. But it’s still unsettling to think about how close the country got to who-knows-what that day. Who laid those pipe bombs? Who tore out panic buttons in Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s office? There’s still so much we don’t know, and may never find out.

But anyway, no, trying to pull off a coup was not very Presidential of Trump. Just as with everything else in his grifty life, all of his scheming and drama was to benefit no one but himself.

And there may be more untold tales of his and his lowlife buddies’ antics yet to drop before the month is over. The government’s filing came with an appendix that includes grand jury transcripts and witness interviews, and Trump’s lawyers have until October 10 to propose redactions. And then the last filing in the case is due by October 29.

It’s going to be a month full of spooktacular surprises!

[US v. Trump motion]

