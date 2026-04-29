Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
5h

8647 - people are really having fun with this and I'm laughing.

https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/18926142f8cc48a24324a29c31bd00db9bd8b500132589c1e29b278d12813d9f.jpg

Reply
Share
7 replies
josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
5h

The way things are going the only way Florida will ever turn blue is when it sinks into the ocean.

Reply
Share
4 replies
396 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture