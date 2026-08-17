How many times RFK Jr. is allowed to lie to Bill Cassidy’s face before Bill Cassidy says ‘OK, but after this one, you only get to lie A FEW more times’?

Hanlon’s Razor says, “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.” Some MAGA/Republican officials challenge that axiom. Others do not.

Let’s dive in to this week’s Sunday shows.

Bill Cassidy’s Continuing Cowardice Tour

We begin with the soon-to-be-retired Republican Senator from Louisiana, Bill Cassidy. Making dual appearances on CNN’s State Of The Union and ABC’s This Week, Cassidy continued to refuse accountability for the consequences of his repeated cowardice, while laboring under the impression that people want to see and hear from him. We’ll mainly focus on the CNN interview.

After decrying the recent Trump/RFK Jr. changes to recommended childhood vaccine protocol, host Jake Tapper lightly pushed Cassidy on his responsibility for this:

TAPPER: Last week, when you were asked if you regret your vote to confirm Secretary Kennedy to HHS, you noted that you couldn’t see into the future at the time. You couldn’t see that he was not going to honor his promises to you to get your vote. How do you respond to the criticism that you didn’t need to look to the future; you just needed to look to the past, because […] RFK Jr. has been spreading disinformation about vaccines for 22 years?



CASSIDY: Yes, again, people always want to bring that up. And all I can say is, you have to you have to live life living forward.

Oh, go fuck yourself, Bill Cassidy.

We can sit here all day and say things like “those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” yadda yadda, but the truth is, Bill Cassidy is a fucking doctor and knows better. He, in fact, spent the first six minutes of this 10-minute interview touting those credentials. You can’t both say “listen to me, I’m a doctor” and also answer for the consequences of your actions with “YOLO.”

But indeed, that is what he did, as he blamed Tapper and others who call out his bullshit as the real problem.

CASSIDY: In fact, I think actually people bringing this up now distracts from actually what we should be speaking about. We should have positive -- in fact, you're playing into this. Yes, we should have positive policy to improve the health of the American people. We should be really about making America healthy again, […] And, frankly, that should be -- that is where the focus should be.

If you truly believed in improving health, you wouldn’t have confirmed Secretary Brainworms McRoadkillPenis as the person in charge of our nation’s health.

Tapper asked Cassidy about his latest mistake, confirming Todd Blanche as attorney general, after showing footage of Blanche confirming he’s always been who everybody but Cassidy understands he is:

Bill Cassidy can’t look into the past regarding RFK Jr., won’t think about the future consequences of his votes, and can’t be bothered to take responsibility for his recent vote for Blanche.

At this point Mitch McConnell is a more effective senator than Bill Cassidy. It’s good he’s going home.

Todd Blanche’s Most Obvious ‘Scooby Doo’ Villain Reveal

Speaking of Todd Blanche, the newly confirmed attorney general appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press and Fox News Sunday to do the least surprising villain reveal since Benedict Cumberbatch trying to deny he was playing Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness.

In the first 30 seconds of his 15-minute NBC interview, Blanche basically confessed to Kristen Welker that he lied to every fig-leaf-seeking senator who confirmed him because he knows those feckless losers won’t hold him accountable.

You betcha.

Right, and Trump would never ask him to do anything unethical or illegal. Never.

Welker then pushed Blanche on the bullshit concessions that Bill Cassidy, Thom Tillis, and John Cornyn “extracted” from him during confirmation.

Let’s see how one of them held up.

Blanche offered this analogy regarding J6-ers getting funds slushed their way, something else to tarnish the already shit legacy of Cassidy, Cornyn, and Tillis:

BLANCHE: [T]here is a process in place where if you believe that you’ve had a tort committed against you by the government, whether it’s slipping on ice outside of a federal post office or a law enforcement officer assaulting you, you are allowed to seek compensation.

Assaulting Capitol police — and them possibly hurting you while defending themselves — is the same as slipping on ice. Which is both infuriating and sad when you remember ICE’s actions in Minnesota, assaulting/murdering Americans, and the fact that the Goode and Pretti families will never be considered for compensation for the actions of the weaponized government against them.

This ICE goon, however, could probably sue Minnesota with Blanche’s blessing.

Here is Blanche lying about Reflecting Pool “vandalism” damage, despite DOJ admitting it was a botched installation:

BLANCHE: There was potential vandalism. And we know that there was vandalism because there’s witnesses.

Witnesses to Todd Blanche lying right now? Yeah we saw it.

Here is Blanche defending his continuing quest to tamper with American elections on the fascists’ behalf:

Hope Cornyn, Tillis and Cassidy enjoyed the meaningless, bullshit concessions they got from Todd Blanche, because Blanche and Trump sure are currently wiping their asses with them. It’s giving them a nice break from using the Constitution for that purpose.

Have a week.

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