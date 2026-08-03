Wonkette

Wonkette

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
6hEdited

He just said this: "You are fake news. Don't ever talk again."

And the muppet just sat there and took it.

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13 replies
helenasgarden's avatar
helenasgarden
6hEdited

The Slush Fund is not dead. It's just resting.

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