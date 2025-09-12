Waiting on some Epstein Files consequences!

There’s a big downside for Trump and Republicans blocking the release of Epstein Files like the Senate Republicans just did, again, on Wednesday. There’s how it makes their complicity in covering up for pedophiles really fucking obvious, but also, new details keep on drip-drip-dripping out, keeping the story in the news. And none of the drips make anybody look good. Especially not Jeffrey Epstein’s former best friend, Donald J. Trump!

The latest dump is a tranche of 18,000 barely literate emails Bloomberg News acquired from Epstein’s Yahoo inbox, proving — once again, in case her whole trial and dozens of witnesses saying she participated and perjury charges were not enough— that Ghislaine Maxwell was a liar-liar-pants-on-fire when she said she knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s little-girl rape-trafficking club.

Here’s the archive link, read up!

And oh yeah, Trump is in there too! Two months after Epstein was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution, Maxwell sent Epstein a list of “51 politicians, business executives and Wall Street powerbrokers,” its purpose unknown. Bloomberg surmises it might be a guest list, hey why not.

“Plse review list and add or remove peeps,” Maxwell wrote in September of 2006. “Remove trump,” Epstein tersely responded. So, yet more evidence that Trump and Epstein stayed friendly and on each other’s guest lists (or maybe a list of people to eventually be covered by Epstein’s shocking non-prosecution-for-coconspirators agreement? it would be irresponsible not to speculate!) at least until Epstein’s arrest in July of 2006 began to spook Trump, and long after Epstein “stole” employees in 2001 like Trump recently said, or after they argued over property in 2004, or whatever.

And in 2007 Ghislaine wrote “You have to assume they went to donald trump then, gossman, the docs in wpb, paschow etc” seemingly referring to information reporters or investigators had uncovered.

Abe Gosman was a healthcare magnate whose Palm Beach property sold to Trump for $41 million after a weirdly acrimonious bidding war with Epstein, and Joel Pashcow was the Palm Beach police and fire foundation board member who’d traveled on Epstein’s private jet. He’s also the pal who waxed rhapsodic about all the blowies Epstein was getting from little girls, illustrated! (Are these guys all frustrated New Yorker cartoonists?) And “Docs in WPB” would seem to refer to what police seized in their search of Epstein’s West Palm Beach house in October of 2005.

Bloomberg’s latest trove comes just days after new details from the New York Times on how JPMorgan helped enable Epstein’s suspicious large cash transactions and payments to teenage girls, long after he was arrested and convicted of underage solicitation in Florida, and also the House’s release of 238 pages from the 2003 “Birthday Book” of Epstein’s slobbering pervert friends getting sentimental.

As this New Yorker review notes:

Some of the tributes, with their patchy syntax and crooked chirography, evoke a semi-coerced confession of sins, as if MK-ULTRA had infiltrated the fraternity in “Animal House.” A fragment titled “Castaways Vol. I” reads, “I was Porking Some girl in Bed + Jeff Brings in the maid to make Bed She Left screming + never came Back.” Or: “Jeff would call the house Rabbis voice + say this is [redacted’s] father. I would Bring her up to your mothers house + make her take her top off so we could touch her boobs.” Many cults gain hold over their members by eliciting and recording their most closely held secrets. The birthday book is cultish in this way, and in its tautological reverence for a strange and twisted man.

Indeed, Epstein didn’t just use little girls for his own sexual pleasure, or just to entice gross old men to invest their money with him. He was also keeper of the dirty secrets of anyone who’d tasted his forbidden apples, from billionaires down to maybe the local police board. Where he didn’t have connections, he gave the impression that he did. Epstein may or may not have made blackmail recordings of his guests; he didn’t need to. Epstein and the men who went to his island knew that they would never be able to entirely rule out the possibility that Epstein or the other participants or victims on the island kept some kind of incriminating evidence against them, they were in a club of mutually assured dickstruction. It all was, as Trump said, a wonderful secret!

And there’s still MANY secrets to be found. Epstein’s very wealthiest friends, like his banker at JPMorgan Jes Staley, would not be on his flight logs if they sailed their own yachts or flew their own planes and helicopters to pedo island. And how many times did Epstein fly on Trump’s plane? Trump could release his flight logs and clear that up real quick!

A cultish club of dirty old men sure would explain the meteoric rise of a broker who otherwise had not much of a track record. In 1981 Epstein got kicked out of Bear Stearns for loaning money to a friend to buy stocks. But then by 1986 he was on the billionaire-investor scene, with Limited CEO Les Wexner seemingly as his only client at first. But Wexner trusted Epstein so much that he even gave him power of attorney, and that Manhattan townhouse. And Epstein actively turned away clients, refusing to take any investment less than a billion dollars. For billionaires, it became the club they wanted to join that wouldn’t have them.

Bits of this we knew already. Billionaires known to be in Epstein’s orbit, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Mortimer Zuckerman, and Michael Ovitz, were all subpoenaed in a lawsuit filed by the US Virgin Islands against JPMorgan. But in 2023 JPMorgan settled with the USVI for $75 million, and also paid out $290 million to resolve claims by dozens of Epstein’s accusers, so we never got to hear any of that discovery.

But hey, one poor sod is facing some fallout! UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has FIRED the ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson, after the Bloomberg dump showed their close relationship. Grab your barf bag!:

Mandelson emailed Epstein in 2005:

When are you going to the island at Xmas ? I am having trouble getting air tickets to st barts and was wondering about going via US, NY or Miami (but this may also be difficult because of availability of BA airmiles).

What are your plans and do I fit in to them ?

Was that skinflint piker fixating on using his airmiles to go fuck girls? (Or boys? He’s reportedly gay and is married to a guy? Maybe he is bi? Who knows!)

And Mandelson was still sending fawning emails to Epstein in 2008, two years after he was indicted.

I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain.

That does not reflect well on Britain. Hey, did he have anything to do with that 22-year-old being able to sit on the Queen’s throne? Just asking questions. Mandelson kept up his encouragement:

Reminder. You are fighting back so you need strategy, strategy, strategy. Remember the Art of War.

And,

In one cryptic exchange, Epstein referred to an upcoming meeting between his lawyer and somebody he called “mr. big,” and told Mandelson, “I need your guy to remind him one time before the meeting.. then we are done.” Mandelson replied, “I will get a message. He is travelling at moment.” Neither “mr. big” nor “your guy” are named.

Huh. And Epstein tried to reassure Mandelson that his arrest was some kind of a kooky mix-up:

I find this impossible to believe but the District Attorney ,, said yesterday,, that he had the wrong facts,,, and that even the allegatrions were much differnt than he thought..l. he was embarassed,,,and said that the worst they would do would charge solicitation but un two weeks,, decide whether to drop it altogether

Mandelson bought it or didn’t care and stayed loyal, emailing him the day before Epstein reported to jail:

You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can. The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are, and how strong. Your friends stay with you and love you.

And Mandelson wrote in the birthday book too. TEN PAGES! Starting here on page 136. (Also that letter on page 135, what the fuck? Toto and an old man? Whatever is going on there, they are not in Kansas any more.)

Mandelson scrawled:

“You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up.” Is that the island?

“But then he would parachute back in, very occasionally taking you by surprise in some far-off places or in one of his glorious houses he likes to share with his friends (yum yum)”

YUM YUM.

“But, wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal. Leaving you with some ‘interesting’ friends to entertain instead.”

“Happy birthday, Jeffrey, we love you!!”

UK’s Channel 4 also reported in 2019 that Mandelson made a call to help Epstein set up a meeting with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

It’s a small world. One Epstein “best friend” fired, one is in Florida plushy prison, and another is still the President of the United States. Fate, it’s fickle.

This has been your Epstein Files update. Until next time!

[Bloomberg archive link / New York Times gift link / New Yorker archive link]

