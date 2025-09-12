Wonkette

I find it super gross that underneath all the crazy of Qanon there was a grain of truth. A large network of the rich and powerful being rapists and pedophiles.

MAGA: We cracked the pedo code! Anytime you see a pizza emoji thats a pedo using pedo code!

*There’s a myriad of evidence right out in the open that Donald Trump and Epstein were attached at the hip and he and Ghislaine are now conspiring to cover it up.*

Most of MAGA: 🤔 nah, I just don’t see the connection.

